Dwyane Wade, potential and greatness

There seems to be some positive buzz created by the Chicago Bulls' signing of free agent Dwyane Wade. Sure, homegrown talent Derrick Rose was seven years younger at 27, but the pain of his off-season trade seems to be eased in the addition of another Chicago area native.

I hope you will notice I asked for a photo of Wade to go with this column, even though it's not about him. It's about a young man you've never heard of: Richard Terry, of Joliet.

I hope I'll be able to convince you that learning something about this almost-unknown player will be worth your time, even if you don't care about basketball ... even if you know Joliet only as the home of prisons, a NASCAR track or, maybe, a casino.

In late winter of 1997, Terry was quietly leading the Joliet Township High School boys basketball team. He was often the top scorer. He was second in team assists and second in rebounding even though he stood just 6-foot-2.

It was time for a Sectional tournament game against Richards High School. The game would be played at Aurora East High School. The JTHS team had a bench full of shooting stars. Richards was just as powerful, and they had a secret weapon, freshman Dwyane Wade. Everyone said he was going to be something special.

But on this night, Terry was everywhere: Making steals; blocking shots; skying for rebounds. And JTHS pulled off the upset. No one left the gym talking about the great potential of Dwyane Wade. They were talking about Richard Terry.

Terry wound up with a scholarship to Kansas State University, but he wasn't a great student. And at 6-2, there wasn't a position for him on the floor. He wasn't the prototypical lightning quick guard. He was more cut out to be nothing more than a great high school player.

And, I suppose, we could feel sorry that his sparkling seasons ended at his high school graduation.

I wonder, though: Does he deserve to be referred to as disappointing? He did his best with the moments he had. There was even a night when he could have told the world, I'm better than Dwyane Wade.

As I looked at it, I realized we all found the place our talent would take us. I mean: I'm working at the Daily Journal, not a major urban paper. Magazine editors aren't knocking down my door to come work for them. Instead, I guess I found a comfortable niche, and I'm not thinking my life would be happier in a more competitive environment with a lot more money.

Maybe, Richard Terry wouldn't want to go through the physical struggles Wade has faced in his NBA career. Maybe, the money would have sent his life spiraling like it has for dozens of lottery winners.

We don't know about those issues, and we don't know what else might have happened in our own lives if we took that next big step. I'm just saying I'll never forget that night, when Terry helped the Steelmen defeat Richards. I was working at the school district, and loved the way it lifted morale.

And I don't remember any of Wade's big moments at all.

They say a "happy ending" depends on when you end the story. Maybe, Cinderella's tale turned dark when the prince falls from his horse and is left in a coma for years, going through all of their money because of a bad HMO decision.

Maybe, Richard Terry's basketball story was only meant to go that far, that one big victory. And, maybe, Wade hasn't achieved his peak yet. His happy ending has yet to be written.

But let's not feel sorry for those of us who found our niche, somewhere below the top rung of the ladder.