Tim Yonke: Mike Lyons was a 'pro's pro' among journalists

Mike Lyons would not be happy I'm writing this column.

He never wanted to be the story. Instead, he got his pleasure from telling the story. It's something he did exceptionally well. His many writing awards, too numerous to count, are confirmation of that unique ability.

I'm writing this because Mike, who passed away at his home in Piper City on July 8, was a co-worker of mine for 22 years at the Daily Journal.

I'm also writing this because when Mike left the newspaper in the fall of 2008, I was on a three-month hiatus from work, recovering from a serious auto accident at home. I never formally got to say goodbye.

You often hear professional athletes calling a beloved colleague a "pro's pro." That's the way I felt when it came to observing Mike in action. No matter what the assignment — a light-hearted feature or a hard-hitting news event — he handled it with equal aplomb. He was someone who went about his work in a courteous, conscientious and businesslike manner.

When you consider Mike didn't become a journalist until later in life, his transition to a new profession was quite amazing. Someone can have an innate ability to write but might not be as skilled as an interviewer. Or visa versa. What made Mike unique was he was great at both.

As you can see, I had a lot of respect for Mike. But I was only one in a long line of people who respected this man. He had great relationships with members of the police departments throughout the area as well as our military veterans. Add to that countless people he interviewed for stories during his 22 years here.

Although I never got a chance to tell him, I learned a lot by just watching how Mike went about his business. I would read his stories with wonderment, amazed at what a wordsmith he was.

There are many regrets in life, one of mine was never having the chance to tell Mike how much I admired him and thank him for being a mentor to so many of us here at the Journal.

And, never having the chance to say goodbye.