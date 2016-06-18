Toasting Dad's humor with a Hamm's

When it came to parenting, my father played second fiddle to my mother. Dad was always either working, hunting, building something or having a Hamm's at a local watering hole.

Meanwhile, it was always Mom who attended my school events and drove me to all my sports activities. She was always the loudest fan cheering from the stands. And, if I had any questions or problems, it was Mom who would handle them. My mother was emotional; my father was stoic.

It's probably why I always considered myself a "mama's boy."

Still, I always revered my father.

Ronald Yonke was born on what some might consider an unlucky day — Nov. 13, 1913. Fortunately, that year Nov. 13 was a Thursday. He only made it to the eighth grade before starting to work full-time on the family farm just outside Kankakee's city limits. During World War II he worked at the Joliet Arsenal.

Eventually, he became a carpenter/millwright by trade. With the help of his brother, Jerry, he built our brick home next to the farm. He also made a backyard shed as well as multiple outdoor dog kennels while raising German shorhaired pointer hunting dogs.

When I was about 10 years old, I began to go pheasant hunting with Dad. I can remember being so excited, waking up at 4:30 a.m. on a Sunday so we could make the 5 a.m. Mass at St. Rose before heading out to Cullom or Chebanse or Herscher to go hunting.

Unfortunately, I didn't inherit Dad's ability to work with his hands — just ask my wife. I use my hands to dial the phone to find a repairman, and I do that begrudgingly.

When I think of my dad, who passed away in 2004 at the age of 90, I always remember his humor. He always enjoyed a good joke and often saw humor where others may not have.

Like when he was being confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kankakee as an eighth-grader. He was asked by the nun what he wanted as his confirmation name. He thought she asked his middle name. So thus he became Ronald George George Yonke.

True story.

Sometimes when we were traveling past a cemetery, he would ask me, "Do you know how many people are dead in that cemetery?" I'd try to calculate the number. "Five hundred?" I'd respond. He'd say, "Noooo, they're all dead."

As he got older and his hearing wasn't too good. Dad often would agitate my mother when she would ask him a question. If he didn't "hear" her, he would say, "Your what hurts?" If I asked him a question he didn't "hear," he'd respond, "You stepped in what?"

It grew kind of old after awhile but thinking about it still gives me a smile today.

Hope Father's Day brings a smile to you, too.