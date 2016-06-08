Yohnka: Cure for Medicare confusion is in Bourbonnais

I've known Theresa Lukow since she was Theresa Demers and she lived just northwest of L'Erable. She's a fellow Central High School graduate. She's married to one of my best friends, Ron Lukow, and they live in Chebanse.

So, I have a lot of reasons to like her.

But I want you to appreciate her for a completely different reason. In fact, I don't want you to just like her. I want you to meet her — because she's the person who can help you through a very frightening governmental/medical maze. Maybe not today, but one of these days, you'll wish you knew her.

For some readers, Medicare is not that far off for you, or, maybe, you want to help your parents clear this hurdle as they move into retirement ... either way, talking to Theresa is almost mandatory. Sure, maybe some of you already are on the national senior insurance program, but if you didn't see Theresa when you signed on, you will still want to talk to this walking encyclopedia of medical regulations.

You can find her at the Riverside Medical Center satellite center in Bourbonnais. She heads up the Riverside Senior Advantage Program, and has 10 trained volunteer counselors working with her. Maybe most importantly for you: There is no charge for this service.

OK, I need to include this remark right here. You have to know: I'm not alone in this assessment of Theresa and this growing staff. The Illinois Department on Aging consistently rates the Senior Advantage program among the best in the state. Since it began a national performance recording system six years ago, Riverside has ranked first or second in the state every year. There's nothing else like it around here.

But it's not like Theresa would really want to dwell on something like that. She has clients waiting for her to explain how Medicare works. They ask her for advice on supplemental plans. She has answers for everything from dental insurance to prescription coverage, vision care — even something confusing called a "doughnut hole."

The refreshing thing about walking into her office is that she expects you to be ... well, less than adequately informed. She knows you or your parents have received information about eligibility for Medicare. There's even a Medicare booklet about the size of that calculus workbook, the one that came with the college course you dropped.

So, she knows where to start: She assumes we didn't read or understand anything we received in the months leading up to that 65th birthday. She could have been a first-grade teacher, she's just that gentle. And I felt that unprepared.

Maybe, the most amazing aspect of Theresa's personality is her bravery in the face of what might appear to be an insurmountable pile of forms, insurance statements, hospital and doctor bills. The normal human being will put these things in a file, hoping that if the paperwork gets pressed together real hard, it will make everything work out — without any human involvement.

Theresa is unafraid of opening those files and going through the paperwork the way my mother would look at those huge jigsaw puzzles. She just digs in and everything starts to make sense to her. Nothing bothers her. I think she even smiles through the worst of it. And her counselors have the same sense of confidence.

I can't tell you that I retained a lot of the information she provided me. The one message that sunk in: Review your Medicare drug plan every year. Benefits and prices change and you need to get the best value for your circumstances. She even invites you back to her office, year after year, to talk it over. I would have assumed that after the initial meeting with a remedial student like myself, she would be happy to restrict our visits to the Labor Day parade in Herscher. But, no, she encourages everyone to come back and make sure they're being efficient with their insurance dollars.

So, congratulations to everyone involved the with Riverside Senior Advantage program. I'm thrilled that the state recognizes a great, helpful program. I'm pleased that RMC leadership recognizes how important it is to put Medicare patients at ease, to remove some of the headaches that come with today's health care system.

<strong>Correction:</strong> In one of my recent columns, I told the story of a large family with ties to Kankakee. My friend Doris Banks brought some photos as she told the story of her family, a group with some serious longevity genes. They recently celebrated the 100th birthday of her father, Hilmor Moore.

Unfortunately, the column included a photo of Doris' mother Maggie and another relative, not husband Hilmor. So, today, in this photo, you see the centurion Hilmor and his late wife, Maggie, taken a few years earlier.