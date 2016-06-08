Scott Reeder: Instilling work ethic was dad's legacy

SPRINGFIELD — As Father's Day approaches this week, I've been reflecting a bit more on my dad, who died last August.

Dad wasn't the kind of person whose idea of father/son time was playing catch in the yard or going to the bowling ally.

Parenting to him involved teaching his children to work.

Both of my parents had grown up poor — in homes lacking running water and electricity — and my dad feared his children would never value work the way he did.

I remember when I was 6 or 7 holding the flashlight as he repaired a truck engine, helped a cow give birth or repaired a sink drain.

Being a bit of a hyperactive youngster, the flashlight beam would wander and Dad would holler.

He didn't want lazy kids.

In fact, when I turned 11, I was expected to start my own business.

I traveled around the dairy farms of Knox County and bought a half-dozen newborn calves for $20 each. (My folks gave me a startup loan.)

I was expected to feed the calves before the school bus arrived each morning and again when I returned home in the evening.

Every morning, I found myself mixing milk replacement formula into buckets in my basement and carrying the buckets to a nearby pasture where the calves would nurse large rubber teats that extended from each pail.

(In case you are wondering, dairy calves drink formula because humans drink their mother's milk.)

The hungry calves would see me with three containers in each hand and race to get to see who would get fed first. Inevitably, some of the milk would end up on my jeans and some manure on my shoes.

But I wasn't the only farm kid who boarded the school bus that way.

I both loved and hated those calves. They would come when they were called and liked to be petted, and scratched behind their ears. But they were the reason I had to get up early when most of my friends were asleep. They expected to be fed even when I didn't feel like working.

When most of my classmates were more concerned about box scores on the sports section, I was examining livestock prices on the business page.

The U.S. Census Bureau says one-third of children today grow up without a father present. That makes me sad. My dad wasn't just present; he was omnipresent.

In the evening, he would drill me about the costs of my inputs: hay, milk formula, buckets and bedding. And we would discuss projected earnings. I could look up in the Galesburg Register-Mail how much farmers were being paid for beef each day.

But I worry many youngsters today never have the opportunity to experience work. A Northeastern University study found the number of 16- to 19-year-olds with summer jobs dropped from 52 percent in 1999 to 32 percent in 2013.

But I don't need a university study to figure that out. I see lawn services mowing my neighbors' yards. Why aren't teenagers knocking on their doors offering to do a better job for less?

No one is teaching them to.

I can't help but smile at the thought of my shy fifth-grade self approaching a neighbor about why he ought to buy one of my bull calves to service his heifers — because it came from a "remarkably good" blood line.

I remember the rush of pride when I received my check in the mail.

My hard work had paid off.

Of course, the real benefit of this experience was what I learned about responsibility, planning and perseverance.

Teenagers who don't work are at a disadvantage because they aren't developing the workplace skills expected when they will enter full-time employment later in life.

I'm reminded of that daily. Two months ago, I made the jump to become self-employed and am working full-time writing a book. Like taking care of those calves when I was 11, it is a labor of love. But it is labor nonetheless.

I'm writing and reporting, developing marketing plans and learning the ins and outs of a new business. My best preparation for this endeavor didn't come from professors in college and graduate school or my decades in newspaper newsrooms.

It came from my father.

I wish I could only tell him, "Thank you."