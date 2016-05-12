Remembering when sleeping was easy

I've been feeling sorry for myself lately. I'm bugged by the fact my cardiologist insisted I use the official CPAP machine instead of the dental device I was using to overcome my version of sleep apnea.

I know: Millions successfully deal with sleep apnea with these machines. This condition allows you to stop breathing in your sleep. You wake up with an adrenaline rush — and that hurts your effort to fall asleep again — and it's no good for your heart.

But sleeping with a contraption over your nose — with an air hose that limits sleeping on your side or your stomach or generally being comfortable — changes your outlook on life.

Frustrated with the device and depressed with my prospects, I called a reader, Valarie Arseneau, a motivational speaker and a CPAP coach. She calmed me down, and I'm getting better. She had a wealth of experience. My circumstances didn't alarm her.

But the fascinating part of her story went back to her father, Bob. He still holds some sort of record for the most stoppages in an hour. But he was born too soon, 1930, to benefit from all of the sleep medicine his daughter now knows.

Bob's story was told in the Daily Journal in 1983. A wonderful feature writer, Denise Crosby, told the story of a man who could fall asleep in the midst of battles during his Korean War stint. Bob had to live with this reputation as a lazy guy. He could make it to his barber shop, but he didn't have energy for much more than that.

As Denise and Valarie told the story, Bob was known to fall asleep drinking his morning coffee. He could doze off as he gave a customer a haircut. And it wasn't that he stayed up late partying. He just never really slept for more than a few seconds at a time.

I couldn't help but think about how angry I'd be if I lived my entire adult life the way Bob did. He eventually required a tracheotomy to fix his problem. He's living these days at the Presence Merkle-Knipprath Countryside retirement home in Clifton. But the point is that sleeping is supposed to be the most natural, easiest thing a person can do. How can it be so hard for folks like Bob and me and the other 18 million Americans who deal with this condition?

This column is meant as a tribute to Bob and the other folks who went undiagnosed for years. It's also meant as a measure of encouragement for those former CPAP users who gave up on the machine because they didn't have someone like Valarie to encourage them. Let me assure you folks trying to endure this condition with sleeping pills and energy drinks: There are other options.

First, check in again with a respiratory therapist. Make them show you all of the new masks — nasal pillows, they call them now. And try out the new machines. They're very quiet.

And ask your family doctor if you might try some nonhabit-forming anxiety medications. I hate to rely on a pill for that sort of thing, but it makes acceptance of the breathing equipment much easier.

Now, I will promise you: No more whining about health issues next week. I remember listening to aunts and uncles talk, and they seemed to devote more than half of their conversations to what pills they were taking and what hurt and what their doctor said. And, after the tale of the ambulance ride and now the sleep apnea issue, I swear I'm done with this complaining.

For additional information on sleep apnea, visit sleepfoundation.org.