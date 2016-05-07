Ron Jackson: It takes a special person to be a teacher

Now that it's pretty certain who the general election presidential candidates will be, the political pantry is stocked for the next six months. There will be no shortage of fodder. And the timing couldn't have been more perfect to put politics on hold for a while.

This week gave us two other worthwhile mind-occupying events to celebrate. As another academic year concludes, it's time to acknowledge progress and success. But this past week also was time to honor those who have been and will continue to be the ones who really make America great. It was National Teachers Appreciation Week.

Thank you teachers. It is not enough just to say it and certainly it should be said all year long. And it might take some of us many, many years after our last final exam to fully appreciate our teachers. While it's too late to personally thank my educational influences, I can thank those I have witnessed making a difference in some kids lives.

It takes a special person to be a teacher. It always has been that way, but times have added more responsibility than just teaching reading, 'riting and 'rithmatic. If given the chance to interact with teachers throughout the year, it is impossible to miss the other skills they possess. They also perform as nurses, social workers, parents, security and advocates.

We shouldn't, but we wait until May to say "thank you." Thank you for your professionalism, competency and patience. Thank you for your ability to see a struggling child's potential and not giving up until they realize it. Thank you for the encouragement you give to parents who may want to give up long before the student does. Thank you for doing so well in an environment many would consider dangerous and toxic. Thank you for doing what so many of us can't. And thank you for coming back year after year after increasingly challenging year.

It would be ideal if the annual appreciation would include better pay, better funding for schools, a voice in policy-making and empowerment to innovate. And for the rest of the community to share in the responsibility when academic expectations aren't met. Those of us who can't teach still can dream with you.

And tomorrow, we also honor another special group. Another part of society's team that makes America great. It's Mother's Day. A day established in 1908 to give thanks for our existence. Something we have been doing since the year the Chicago Cubs last won a World Series.

While retail establishments have taken the place of personalized gestures of appreciation, nothing can replace time set aside just for mom. Greeting card companies have taken the place of handwritten notes. Restaurants have relived us of delivering a home cooked meal. And flowers are so conveniently available, we can pick them without getting dirt on our shoes.

For those who are so blessed to still have your mothers around, count yourself special. Hopefully, you will come up with something special and unique that can't be bought to share with her. Something only you could produce to compare to something only she could produce.

Thank you teachers and Happy Mother's Day to all mothers for without you, America would not be what it is.

And to a special group of teachers and a couple of moms, thank you for the next six months for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.