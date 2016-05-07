Insults have gotten Trump this far

In today's Think section on page B3, there's a commentary on how presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks like a sixth-grader.

According to the article, that's a good thing.

It says that when speaking to a large group of people, like Trump does at his rallies, it's best to talk with simple words so more people can understand.

It makes sense. Trump talks like the average man. It's what sets him apart from other politicians.

There's also something else that makes him unique, which actually is a kinder word than the one I have in my head.

It is Trump's use of language that's demeaning and hurtful. He's mastered the art of the insult.

The list of people he's offended by his words is so long, you need a book to write them all down. There's even a website where you can find 210 people, places and things that Trump has insulted on Twitter.

And it's not just his Republican opponents "Lying" Ted Cruz, "Little" Marco Rubio, "Pathetic" John Kasich, "Clueless" Jeb Bush or "Crooked" Hillary Clinton and "Wacko" Bernie Sanders, but women, Mexicans, Muslims and just about any minority you can name.

Anyway you slice it, ridiculing someone you don't agree with is a form of bullying. To Trump, anyone who disagrees with him is stupid. It's no wonder that he has an ally in former University of Indiana basketball Coach Bob Knight. Belittling others is what they do. The think verable abuse is a sign of being tough.

Although it's comparing apples to oranges, we've recently seen in the sports world a couple of public instances of name calling.

In the Chicago Blackhawks playoff series last month, Chicago's Andrew Shaw called a referee a homophobic slur in the heat of the moment. At least he later apologized.

Then there was ESPN commentator Curt Schilling, a former Major League baseball star. He went on his Twitter account to comment on the transgender bathroom issue. He was fired by ESPN for his divisive comments.

I guess they could say that if it's good enough for a U.S. presidential candidate to do, then it should be OK to call others disparaging names, right?

The primaries are just a precursor to the main event. If he follows his present course, you can expect Trump to increase the unprofessional verbal attack as the general election heads to its ugly conclusion in November.

In our great nation's past, U.S. presidents have for the most part acted like gentlemen, at least in public.

In about six months that could change.