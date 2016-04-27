The passing of a Prince

<em>"If I was your one and only friend</em>

Would you run to me if somebody hurt you?

Even if that somebody was me?

Sometimes I trip on happy we could be."

Those are lyrics from one of my favorite Prince songs, "If I Was Your Girlfriend.'' Every Prince song I've ever heard has been so great and such a listening experience, lyrics and instruments wise. But "If I Was Your Girlfriend" paints a picture of a man asking a woman if he was her girlfriend, could she trust him and, essentially, accept him as a confidant.

He painted this picture so vividly and beautifully, but not only with this song. In his song "God," which clearly describes the creation of the world and man, and with the musical arrangement and carefully placed echoes, it sounds like the song could've been recorded in heaven.

Prince Rogers Nelson passed away last Thursday morning at the age of 57 at his Paisley Park residence. Seeing the news slightly interrupted my day. I first saw the frantic tweets on Twitter that weren't sure if the news was real or not, and I don't trust anything about celebrity news until I hear it from TMZ's Harvey Levin.

Naturally, I headed to Facebook, and TMZ made a post stating the news of his passing was true. That day was strange for me. I went from being shocked, to being sad, to listening to "Adore'' a few times that evening while letting my eyes well up with tears. I couldn't believe it. I've been listening to Prince ever since I was little. The listening started as being involuntary, but then, it ended up being something I wanted to listen to every day.

I easily and effortlessly fell in love with Prince as an artist, and his music. That's how it happens with the greats. At the age of 19, he released his first album titled "For You,'' in 1978, and his next album, which was self-titled, was released the very next year and went platinum.

Prince continued his reign of success through the 1980s when he released the album "Purple Rain'' that served as the soundtrack for the same-titled movie. During the '80s, he also wrote and produced songs for other artists, such as "Manic Monday'' by The Bangles, and "Nothing Compares 2 U'' by Sinead O'Connor.

In 1993, Prince changed his name to a symbol, and it took. This symbol was known as TAFKAP or The Artist Formerly Known As Prince. In 2000, he switched back to Prince. That was the thing about him. He could, and did, reinvent himself over and over again. He did this not only with his stage name, but also with the feel of his music.

Each song always had that funk, soul and rock 'n' roll sound to it, but Prince could be sad with "Another Lonely Christmas,'' and fun with "Housequake'' and "U Got The Look.'' He also could be heartfelt with "Adore'' and "Diamonds and Pearls,'' and he could be romantic and explicit with "Sexy MF,'' or "Scandalous,'' a track from the Batman soundtrack.

Prince truly loved being an artist. So much so, he wouldn't be contained or controlled. During a legal battle between himself and Warner Bros. over the control of how his music would be released, he took the battle public by appearing with the word "slave" written on the side of his face. That's how his name change came about.

Prince is leaving behind a legacy like no other. He was a legend. He was a chameleon. He could play a never ending list of instruments. He was a very private person yet, he was known for throwing parties that could last until 4 and 5 a.m. Only he could make the words starfish and coffee, maple syrup and jam not only go together but sound magical.

He did things with music that I had never heard from anyone in my life. Now, he really is the artist formerly known as Prince. He's a symbol that now stands for love, peace, equality, vulnerability, creativity and just great music. This symbol will live on forever. To me, he'll always be a star.