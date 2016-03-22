Packing: Impending doom or necessary evil?

When you plan to take a trip, packing shouldn't be a source of stress for you. Instead of worrying about this, you should be worrying about what to do first when you get to your destination. By the time you read this, the drama of this very article will be over and done with, but as I'm writing this, I know I'm leaving for a vacation in a week. Packing for a trip is a pain, and I don't like thinking about it. The only thing I've done in regard to packing is buying a decent piece of luggage, and I still need to get some other things. This isn't an article telling you not to pack because it's inevitable that you'll have to. While you're possibly procrastinating packing for a trip at this very moment, here's a few pros and cons on packing to pass the time.

<strong>Pro: You're going somewhere</strong>

Congratulations! You're going somewhere! Maybe it's a place you've been planning on going for months, or maybe it's a spur of the moment trip. Nonetheless, you're saying goodbye to the town that you reside in, so you can get a new taste of scenery. Packing should be the last thing on your mind right now.

<strong>Con: You have to pack</strong>

So yes, you actually have to pack if you're going somewhere. Unless you're 4-years old, have a personal assistant or a group of talking mice to help you out, it has to be done.

<strong>Pro: Climate change</strong>

Let's say you're going to Las Vegas in November. If you're traveling from Illinois to Nevada in the winter months, there will be an obvious climate change. For this example, you can give your bulkier winter clothes a break, and you'll be able to wear something light on the flight there. You'll be able to pack lighter with your summer clothes, in-turn being able to fit more junk in your luggage and less in your carry-on.

<strong>Con: Climate change</strong>

You have to come back at some point right? Let's revisit the Las Vegas example. I'm speaking from experience when I say the climate difference in November is incredible. It's all fun and games when you get there. When I packed for the trip back, I left out light, comfortable clothes to wear on the flight home because I could make it from the plane, to the parking garage, to the car without getting cold, right? No. Wrong. Rookie mistake. Funny enough, it was still November when I got back to town. The Chicago wind will nail you to the ground if you're not dressed properly for it. It's good to think logically — pack for the trip there and the trip back.

<strong>Pro: Going Home</strong>

When you pack for a trip, it's an organized affair. You might find yourself making a list or two. One for your luggage, and one for your carry-on. Whole outfits are packed together in space-saver bags, and you know exactly where your extra phone charger is. The great thing about going home is that re-packing your luggage doesn't have to be that organized. You honestly can throw everything into your luggage the night before you leave, excluding the things that you'll use in the morning, and then you're done. It makes things so much easier, so you won't end up worrying that you've forgotten something.

<strong>Con: Getting Home</strong>

When you get home, you have to unpack. Can't win 'em all.

I'm done writing this, and I still haven't packed. I'll probably wait until the day before, but I won't stress over it. It makes more sense to be a little more concerned about the small blast of radiation I might be getting from the body scanner at the airport.