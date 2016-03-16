Kiera Allen: Things I’ve learned from watching debates

I've just recently started to watch the GOP debates without falling asleep, although I have yet to make it all the way through a whole State of the Union Address. I'm drawn to the Republican debates because who wouldn't want to watch a traffic pile-up in the form of candidates? Or hear everyone talk over each other? You also can learn a lot from watching the debates. You get to see how the candidates act under pressure, you can scrutinize their every facial expression and you can really break down the things they say, and read way too much into it. The latest GOP Republican debate held last week at the University of Miami was very interesting to say the least, and here are the things I learned while watching.

<strong>Things can change</strong>

And things sure did during last Thursday's debate in Miami. Politicians in general are a very shaky group of men and women. They're suspect. It's a sad stereotype, but it's the truth. Take Bill Clinton for example. He did what he did, lied to the American people about it, then he took the lie back at a later date, and for some reason, people still love him. Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, John Kasich and Ted Cruz knew this debate was their last shot to truly shine because after that, everything's on the line for them. If you were to take a look at any clips from the debates that have been held within the last couple of months, the candidates acted like nothing short of fools ... two of them did anyway. But Thursday, a very different tune was being sung than before. Things were so calm on stage, even Trump found cause to call attention to it. That just goes to show you can straighten up and fly right, when it could possibly be beneficial for you.

<strong>It's not exactly boring</strong>

OK, they're a tad boring at times, but you can learn so much along the way. I'm not just talking about politics either. Sure, you'll learn about the candidates different views on jobs in this economy, free trade, immigration and Social Security. You'll hear their strategies and plans on how they would move forward with certain things. They'll say they will (without a doubt) diminish something the very first day they get into the White House. Yeah, right after they're handed that top secret folder, and the gray hair starts to sprout. Debates also are a great way to learn about someone's character. They could hold a debate in the style of NBC's "The Voice," and you'd still learn about the candidates based off of not only what they say, but how they say it. That's never boring.

<strong>You can throw punches, but they don't have to hurt</strong>

The word debate being used as a verb can be defined as arguing about a subject in a formal manner. Formal. Not everyone knows the meaning of the word. Yes, you can get on stage in front of an audience and a few TV cameras in your formal wear, but if you're throwing punches left and right at your opponents and the moderators, that's pretty informal. When's the last time you've watched a relatively healthy debate before this one? If you can't remember, that proves my point. During a political debate, it's a matter of answering questions and giving the other candidates a fair and equal chance to make remarks. No one needs to talk over the other person or roll their eyes. That just makes you look disagreeable. And while you're trying to get your political agenda heard more effectively than someone else's, why kick them when they're down? It doesn't make any sense.

Political debates have plenty of ups and downs, along with shocking and humorous moments. I don't know who the chosen Republican nominee will be, but I do know who I don't want it to be. I just hope when the time comes for the Republican and Democratic nominee to debate, it can be a somewhat civilized affair. It's a nice dream to have.