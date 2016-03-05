To love and hate the Secretary of State's office

A story last week about the state of Illinois collecting more in vehicle registration fines is one of those stories that elates and angers us, almost in equal measure.

According to the story, the state is getting a windfall of $1.2 million in fines — and growing — thanks to its decision to stop mailing reminders to motorists to renew their license plate stickers. And, that's just after the first two months of the year.

Secretary of State Jesse White's office stopped mailing renewal reminders last October as a way to save an estimated $450,000 a month on postage during the state's budget stalemate, which has gone on since July 1.

Because of a 30-day grace period, the first $20 late fines for those who didn't get reminders were levied in January. The agency levies fines when the grace period expires, and the money goes into the state's general revenue fund.

I'm happy that the state is finding ways to cut back on needless waste like using the outdated U.S. mail system to inform vehicle owners that their license plate will be expiring in the near future.

Being somewhat of a procrastinator, I would often put the notice off to the side until the deadline neared and then mail it back with my check. Or, if I forgot to do that, I'd hustle to the currency exchange to buy one and barely beat the deadline.

And that's the rub.

A lot of people have grown used to getting that notice mailed to them. A lot of them would immediately mail it back with their payment while others, like me, would put it on your desk at home or attach it to the refrigerator as a reminder.

Now, for many of us it's — out of sight, out of mind. That's a problem.

If the citizens of Illinois weren't already upset with state government, the idea of having to pay an additional $20 for a license sticker on top of the $101 renewal cost and potential traffic tickets only adds to their anger.

So what's a motorist to do?

You can sign up for emailed renewal reminders at the Secretary of State's website — <a href="http://ilsos.gov/greenmail" target="_blank">ilsos.gov/greenmail</a>/.

Stickers can be renewed online or by phone, and it takes five to 10 days for stickers to arrive in the mail. The renewals also can be done in person at a Secretary of State facility or currency exchange.

Don't forget.

<p style="text-align: center;">• • •

My recent column on the closing of Catholic grade schools in Kankakee County brought yet another school of the '60s that I missed, in fact, never knew about.

From reader Dan Borschnack: "(Your) article mentioned two more Kankakee County Catholic grade schools in the 1960s. There was also St. James Catholic Grade School in Irwin. The school had two classrooms — one for grades 1 to 4 and one for grades 5 to 8. We had two Dominican Sisters as teachers. I was in the last graduating class in 1965. There were three girls and three boys in our class. A couple of years ago, my wife and I went to the Dominican convent in Springfield to visit Sister Maristella, one of my teachers."