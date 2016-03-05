Apple debate pits privacy vs. security

<strong>Ken:</strong> Does the privacy of an individual trump national security? The FBI wants to examine whatever is stored on the San Bernardino terrorist's phone but, apparently stymied by encryption, has requested phone maker Apple Inc. for help. Apple is resisting on the basis that the company guarantees its customers' privacy. Inspired partly by the 2013 Edward Snowden revelation of the vast extent of NSA data collecting, Apple now incorporates "unbreakable" encryption into its mobile device software. Comes to mind: There never was a horse that couldn't be rode, and there never was a rider that couldn't be throwed.

<strong>Joe:</strong> As I see it, the do-nothing-not-so-smart crew in Congress has struck again, creating a serious constitutional dispute that easily could have been avoided. Had they passed legislation after the Snowden revelation making it unlawful to manufacture and configure a cellular phone that would self-destruct, rendering its contents permanently inaccessible after too many wrong guesses to open it, we would not have this problem. With issues involving national security, biological warfare, etc., there always will be a need to unlock a terrorist's phone after an arrest to retrieve data. Such legislation would have been justified. Since it was not against the law, Apple, in good faith, produced and marketed a phone that could not be decrypted without the user's consent. Now comes a federal magistrate ordering Apple and its engineers (forced labor) to create software to access data to assist the government. I don't think it's going to happen.

<strong>Ken:</strong> The problem is that when that not-so-smart crew gets down to business, they tend to create really befuddled legislation such as Obamacare and a stimulus bill that sent billions of dollars to states to avoid laying off state employees but financed few "shovel ready" jobs during the Great Recession. Did you ever consider that not passing legislation might be the will of the people? As for national security, the attack in San Bernardino combined with the other six terrorist attacks in America during Obama's seven years, killed fewer than an average July in Chicago's mean neighborhoods. Surprisingly, the FBI, with all its resources, needs help to crack the iPhone code. And, if code cracking software is created, won't it likely become available sooner or later to hackers and crooks as well as the FBI? I am adverse to a universal back door accessible to law enforcement — unless, of course, it would help retrieve Hillary's deleted emails.

<strong>Joe:</strong> When you started this piece, you asked if the privacy of an individual trumps national security. The San Bernardino terrorist is dead. We should forget the issue of his privacy, befuddled legislation, Hillary's emails and cut to the chase. The terrorist owned an Apple make 5c iPhone. The FBI, for national security reasons, wants to unlock it to retrieve data. To accomplish that, they must deal with a pass code that has four to six digits. Embedded in the phone is a feature that if you guess wrong about 10 times trying to open it, the phone self-destructs, permanently denying access to data. Thus, they went before a federal magistrate and obtained an order on Apple to assist. The order requires Apple to do something that doesn't exist, namely create software to override the password on this particular phone. However, since Apple was allowed to produce its encrypted phone legally in the first place, our government cannot then come along and order a U.S. company to create a technical remedy. This is not China. That's my view. Legislation by Congress would have been helpful to clarify all of this, but we don't have that. The matter probably will end up in the Supreme Court on due process and First Amendment grounds.

<strong>Ken:</strong> A better phrasing of the opening question would be, "Does the privacy of all individual iPhone owners ...?" Apple, in an open letter to customers: "The government asked a court to order Apple to create a unique version of iOS (operating system) that would bypass security protections on the iPhone lock screen. It also would add a completely new capability so that passcode tries could be entered electronically. And: It would be wrong to intentionally weaken our products with a government-ordered backdoor." For Apple, anyway, it seems the issue is greater than "unlocking this particular phone." Because both Apple Inc. and the FBI seem determined, this very public dispute ultimately might be resolved by the Supreme Court.

<strong>Joe:</strong> Let me pose this hypothetical question to you. For a few years before a terrorist's death, pretend you were his primary care physician and saw him regularly every couple of months, doing what doctors do, taking a history and chatting with him about his miseries, ups and downs, providing him with medication, counseling and treatment. With the terrorist now dead, the FBI contacts you. In the bad guy's desk, the FBI found a folder marked with your name and medical records 1990-99. They tell you, "We have copies of your records for this patient, Doc; you took copious notes but your handwriting sucks. It is so bad that not even our handwriting expert can decipher it. We want you to type up your notes." You refuse. "Hey, I'm not going to do that." They haul you before a federal magistrate, who orders you to comply within 10 days. You return home. Your parrot in your kitchen greets you. "What's up, Doc?" You pour yourself a generous Maker's on ice and ponder your response.

<strong>Ken:</strong> A doctor should be careful in answering a hypothetical question from a lawyer. That said, given the intervening years and my bad handwriting, I will have to exert great time and effort to recover maybe a maximum 10 percent of those notes. So, for starters, I would evoke doctor/patient confidentiality and say, "No way Jose." I would explain my recollection is that there would be little insight gained by deciphering those hen tracks. Then, I wait and see how hard the pushback is. Being adverse to court battles with the feds, I would quickly cave if pressed. However, I think that, having ample legal resources, Apple will hang in there.

<strong>Joe:</strong> My hypothetical question to you simply was an illustration by similitude with the Apple case. The common characteristic is that you are both being ordered to do or create something that doesn't yet exist. It's not going to happen. By the way, if you read the court's order, Apple would get a "reasonable fee" for complying, probably something substantial. If you decided to type up your notes, the government doesn't expect you to do something for nothing.

<strong>Ken:</strong> Let's see: Scarf up a few bucks from Uncle Sam, or preserve the customer loyalty that has made you successful?