Dennis Marek: Poetry in motion

I knew I didn't like poetry. Old men and old women with nothing better to do than sit around and make sentences rhyme did not do it for me. Then, we had the infamous Miss Margaret Mills for junior English. I was the math and science kid, and was far from her star pupil. We had to read American poets on end. We had to memorize some of those poems, but since junior English was a required course for graduation from a rural high school, the hard stuff didn't come until our senior year. Those in a college curriculum would have to take her for senior English, and, now, we would read English literature.

For the first time, I started to appreciate what these men and women were saying. For the first time, I could feel their pain or their excitement, or, in some cases, their fear. For the first time, we memorized poems that would stay with me for years. Yes, I even started to write some verse. But this change of heart probably was another sign of growing up. The '50s were replete with things to do that had nothing to do with poetry, but Miss Mills struggled on with us.

I have been honored to speak at several funerals and memorials in the past few years. I have often brought up some famous poems Miss Mills taught me and then had the daring to supplement with some of my own that went to the character of the deceased.

I remember when my sailor friend, Quen Cultra, drowned, I was asked to speak at the memorial. I had to follow Judge Robert Dannehl. That is like stepping up to the plate after Lou Gehrig. I knew the order and knew I had better do my best. I chose an old Miss Mills regular "The Rhyme of the Ancient Mariner" as part of the remembrance. The words came back 50 years after memorizing them. Then, I wrote a four-stanza poem all about Quen for his family.

My most memorable speaking was at a service for Col. James Kasler. There were hundreds of people filling the chapel at Olivet. I was the only non-family member to speak. I again relied on Miss Mills' teaching for an introductory poem, but finished up with one of my own I had written at four in the morning. I called it "The Hawk." It followed the life and career of that incredibly brave and devoted man. As the Journal recalled later, I almost made it through my poem without my voice breaking. It was on the last line!

So, I read poetry still. As my wife and I drove to Florida last week, I was reading the Chicago Tribune when I ran across the year of 2015 put forth in poetry with a similarity to "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" by a columnist named Mary Schmich. It totally cracked me up. Here was a rather terrible year put into sad and then hilarious poetic lines by a most capable writer. I read it aloud to my wife as she drove. We shivered at the bad parts and roared at the funny ones. With Ms. Schmich's permission, I quote a few of her stanzas. After some lines about war and bodies of 3-year-olds washing up on the shore, she turned to happier 2015 news.

<em>We laughed with Ms. Schumer</em>

We sang with Adele

And way down in Dixie

Some Rebel flags fell.

<em>Thank God for the Cubbies</em>

And Jake Arrieta

Thank God for Joe Maddon

And "Do simple bettah."

Goodbye Yogi Berra!

Goodbye Mr. Spock!

We thank you for being

Our cultural rocks.

But Jon Stewart's over

Plus Dave and Colbert

Their leaving was shocking

Like Donald Trump's hair.

And speaking of Donald

The man with the shtick

The man who'd be prez

With a huge selfie stick.

The other stanzas are just as good. But, the point is, sometimes, expressing ones' feelings in poetic form makes a statement come alive. Here is mine to my readers for 2016.

<em>I will continue to write</em>

As long as it's fun.

As long as you read me

We'll continue the run.

My readers are critics

They both boo and they rave.

I just hope poor Miss Mills

Stopped turning in her grave.