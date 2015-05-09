Tim Yonke: Mom is what you are today

Have you ever tried to measure the impact your mother had on your life and the way it turned out?

I think about it every Mother's Day. The respect I have for my mom, who passed away more than 10 years ago, only grows as I get older.

While that may not be the case for everybody, I'm willing to guess it is for most of us. There's something very special about the bond between a mother and her child.

I still see it in my life today. The connection between my mother-in-law, Clemie, and her children, my wife, Linda, and our kids, and our daughter, Alicia, and her two girls.

It must be in the genes. I've been impressed and amazed by Alicia from the first moment she and her husband, Jeff, told us she was pregnant.

During pregnancy, Alicia made sure that she ate healthy and got the necessary protein into her diet. Of course, it helped she is a pediatric nurse and spent a year in New York City in the mother and baby unit at NYU Medical Center.

Still, it was obvious she was a natural mom, just like her mother and grandmother.

The definition of motherhood is someone who nurtures. It doesn't just mean nurturing a baby or young child but continuing to do it throughout life.

Once the kids leave home, the nurturing gene of a mother doesn't go away. Now that we have four grown children and soon will be empty nesters, finding out how the kids are doing is an almost daily ritual with Linda, just as it is with her mother and I'm sure will be with Alicia.

Mothers are the ties that bind the family together. If the family was an automobile, the mother would be the engine. That seems an appropriate metaphor because I remember my mother driving me everywhere when I was a child — whether it was for sports or music or just over to a friend's house.

The love of a mother often is taken for granted by children as they grow up. But as time passes, it becomes easier to recognize the prominent role she plays in your life.

Let's face it, not only would you not be here without your mother, you wouldn't be the person you are today without her.

And I've realized that the best Mother's Day gifts aren't jewelry, cards or flowers. The best gift you can give a mother is your love, appreciation and acknowledgement of what they've done for you.