Marek: Barry Baron's leap, life mirrors song 'Nineteen'

Several years ago, my son, who lives in San Francisco, wrote me a note about hearing a singer-guitarist at a club by the name of Tom Hambridge. He was so impressed with the talent this young man displayed that he sent me his CD. I listened to all the songs, but one just leaped out at me. It was merely called Nineteen. It was the story of a very successful high school football player who could "catch, he could throw, he could run, he could go, he was number 19."

The song continues with the boy turning down a college scholarship to Tennessee because of 9/11. Instead he joins the military, gets sent to Iraq and soon is in a fierce fire fight. One of the troops is injured and under fire. The lieutenant calls, "There's a sniper out there, in the dark somewhere, and a soldier's down. We need someone who can duck and run. How about you, 19?"

The song concludes with a speech given by the soldier whose life "19" saved and for whom he gave his own life. It ends with the simple words, "number 19, he was only 19." It moves you to tears. The loss of the young and innocent, serving their country in times of war, is a supreme sacrifice. But some of the survivors of war suffer for years to come.

I had heard about Barry Baron quite a few years before I met him. I knew his wife, as she worked for my family doctor. I knew Barry was a double amputee from the war in Vietnam, was confined to a wheelchair, but was always upbeat. Last fall, Barry and his wife, Janine, came in to my office for wills and we talked. It was then that I knew that I wanted to do a column on this remarkable couple.

Barry graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1967. Vietnam was heating up. Barry had lost his mother at age 10, and after a few bumps in the road was living with his mother's sister and brother-in-law, Ula and LaVerne LaRoche, for his senior year of high school. He talked to his dad at some length before deciding to enlist in the Army on July 11, 1967. He was sent, as most, to Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., for his basic training and then went to Ft. Gordon in Augusta, Ga., for advanced infantry training. He had volunteered for airborne infantry and then was assigned to Camp Crockett. Ft. Leonard Wood. Jump school followed at Ft. Benning, Ga. He was an American paratrooper.

Then things changed. Barry qualified for Special Forces training at Ft. Bragg. It soon became clear that he was being trained more for paperwork and communications than combat. Barry withdrew from that unit and volunteered for Vietnam. In May 1968, he deplaned at Cam Ranh Bay, Republic of South Vietnam. He was in the war.

It was thought that Barry and 18 others would be assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, but there was no need for any replacements at that time. So instead he was attached to the Mobile Riverine Force stationed at Dong Tam. This force was made up of infantry troops from the 9th and Navy personnel operating the land boats, usually old LCMs from prior wars, dubbed Tango boats. The troops would land into highly contested areas of the Mekong Delta. Often these landings were down canals into the jungles adjacent to the Mekong River. Barry spent more than eight months with this unit in those kinds of engagements.

One day in early 1969, word came from the Red Cross that his uncle LaVerne was seriously ill from a heart attack. Barry was granted an emergency 30-day leave and flown home. The recovery went well, and Barry returned to Dong Tam base camp 30 days later. There was a new company commander when he returned, but two of his old buddies were still there, Sgt. James Gleason from Long Island, N.Y., and Cpl. Gordon Gipner, of Grand Rapids, Mich. Gipner was quick to mention that he had done more than his share walking point ever since Barry had gone home on leave. Point meant the first American who would often be looking down as the unit progressed, searching the path or road for land mines. Number Two was to watch ahead and protect Number One as he would often be head down. These two positions were often the most dangerous. "I'll take point, Baron," Gleason stated quite firmly. Not one to shirk his role, Barry agreed to take the second position the very next day, Feb. 26, 1969.

The squad started its advance with two South Vietnamese troops in the lead, Gleason on point with Baron a few yards back, followed by Gipner. Within a couple of hours, the squad was deep into enemy territory when there was a horrendous explosion. The blast was a Claymore mine, designed to shoot 700 ball bearings in a specific direction. It was American made and probably found by the Viet Cong. The devise was detonated by remote control rather than by foot pressure. The two South Vietnamese were well out front when the explosion occurred. The blast was just in front of Barry, obviously triggered from a safe location in nearby trees.

Barry was knocked to the ground. Gipner's body landed on the side of the trail. Gleason came charging back. "My God, Baron, they've blown your f***ing legs off!" Their lieutenant got hit with a single pellet between the eyes. It traveled under his scalp and out the back of his neck. He later suffered from hysterical blindness. Two more soldiers lay on the ground with blood running from their backs and necks. Gipner was dead.

"Roll me over and put tourniquets on my legs," Barry ordered. "Give me some morphine." Gleason took off his web belt and used it as one tourniquet. He took another web belt off of one of the South Vietnamese soldiers and put it on the other leg just above the knee. Both lower legs were gone. A medic arrived in minutes and supposedly gave Barry morphine injections. Years later, he learned that the medic had no morphine because some of the troops had been stealing the drugs from the medic's pack, but just gave him a shot of something.

The men made a stretcher out of two rifles and two ponchos and put his legs in with him. They carried him to a small opening that the soldiers had cleared, and finally got Barry to a helicopter. They loaded Barry into the chopper and upon arrival at Dong Tam, the nurses immediately pumped three saline IVs into him before he reached a medical tent.

He would stay in this facility for several days before a transfer to a larger hospital in Vietnam. There it was decided that the knees were so badly damaged that Barry needed an amputation above the knees, making prosthetic legs difficult. Then a long course of care would follow. Barry was first flown to Yokohama, Japan, for a week to become stronger for the trip home and then straight stateside to Walter Reed Army Medical Center, in Washington, D.C. Rehab there would last 10 months. He learned to navigate with his new legs in a wheelchair, and got massive amounts of physical therapy. Then life started to turn.

Barry returned to the Kankakee area. Here was a single man, with no legs, and no post-high school education. He went to Kankakee Community College for an associate's degree and followed up at the University of Illinois where he graduated in 1975 with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

Barry's cousin, Terry LaRoche, convinced him to go out, and on one occasion they went to the Aroma Park Ballroom one cold January evening. Who might be there but a woman he had known years before in high school, Janine Gagnon. They talked and talked. As they say, the rest is history. They were married on June 6, 1970, and would have three lovely daughters.

Barry was hired as a junior accountant by Jones-McKnight, the steel mill north of Bourbonnais, and worked there until its bankruptcy in 1976. He then worked for Roy Lang Oldsmobile for 15 years until the business was sold. It was then that Barry had a chance to have a job that gave back as well as received. He became the Adjutant to the Superintendent at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno until his retirement. Not one to avoid civic duty, Barry was the treasurer of the Village of Bourbonnais for five years, a trustee for them for 12 years and a member of the Kankakee County Board.

There was another passion lurking in Barry's heart. One more jump. Barry read that the Golden Knights, the premier Army Paratroopers, could assist in a sky dive under the right circumstances. In 2014, Barry started the inquiry. The Army complied. He could jump tandem at Ft. Bragg, N.C., with a member of the Golden Knights. Barry made the arrangements and talked with a team member, Mike Elliott.

"I don't have any legs," Barry confessed. "Not a problem. Heck, I tandemed a 90-year-old man just this past summer. We can handle it," replied Elliott. It turned out Elliott had 9,000 jumps, 3,000 of them with other people. A date was set for October, but medical problems canceled the jump.

I got a text from Janine in early April. "We are scheduled to do the jump on Easter Sunday'" she informed me. I learned that by chance, or fate, they were also in Ft. Myers, Fla., and we met for dinner and great conversation. We talked for hours. The enthusiasm was clearly evident in Barry's eyes and speech.

On Sunday, April 5, from a height of 14,000 feet, Barry Baron got that one more jump, attached to Mike Elliott and surrounded by fellow Army paratroopers. The jump was videotaped and is on You Tube. I have watched it. He never stops smiling.

We met for breakfast after the jump. I kidded Barry that in all his military jumps, he probably was never higher than 1,500 feet, and now 14,000. He laughed and disclosed one more interesting fact. The 90-year-old that Elliott jumped with last summer was none other than George H.W. Bush.

I have always been amazed at the positive attitudes of Barry and his wife. I watch him push that wheelchair as fast as it can go, load himself in his van, and then pick up his wife at the front door of a restaurant. He wants no help. He wants no sympathy. He faces the world on his terms. He helps others. He got his education and then used it. And Janine took on a man in a wheelchair, with no legs. She has been at Barry's side since 1970. But now that Barry has done the one big remaining thing he so desperately wanted, what will he want next? Time will tell.

Now the connection with my story from the song Nineteen. "He was only 19 ..." Barry Baron was just a month and a half over 19 that day in Vietnam, and was 19 for most of his tour, but I found something is even stranger about my song and this man. Look at the number on Barry's helmet in the doorway of the aircraft for his very first jump — number 19! Songs may be written for one person or one event, but in this crazy world, it may well mirror another. Our hats off to all veterans who survived calamity and achieved, in spite of some serious setbacks, and the spouses who support them.