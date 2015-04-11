Top 12 Beatles songs (revisited)

For the last few years, The Daily Journal has featured Tim Ahrens' Six Pack column on Wednesdays. It mostly has been about music. His experience as a manager at a local record shop gave him access to a lot of different kinds of music.

A month ago he wrote two columns on the Top 12 Beatles songs of all time — in his opinion, of course.

While I wouldn't disagree they are all great songs, the columns overlooked some of the finest music the Fab Four ever produced.

If you want to hear the group's most popular songs, just pick up the Beatles No. 1 album which features every No. 1 single released (27 in all) in the United Kingdom and United States from 1962 to 1970.

But if you want to hear some of the best Beatles music that didn't reach the pinnacle of the charts, I've compiled a list of songs that shows why the group is considered by many to be the rock era's greatest.

I grew up listening to the Beatles' on my older brother Steve's old record player. Decades later, I'm still listening to them, this time on an iPod my son, Tyler, bought me for my birthday and loaded with more than 250 Beatles tunes.

Here are a dozen (actually 14, as I grouped a couple of like-minded tunes together) in no particular order:

<strong>"I'll Follow the Sun" —</strong> Probably my all-time favorite. This beautiful melancholy ballad was written and sung by Paul McCartney. It was released on the "Beatles for Sale" album. Producer George Martin considered it one of the group's finest.

<strong>"You've Got to Hide Your Love Away" —</strong> In this song on the "Help" album, John Lennon's vocal style was inspired by Bob Dylan.

<strong>"I Need You" —</strong> A simple but beautiful George Harrison song about relationships on the album "Help!"

<strong>"I've Just Seen a Face" —</strong> A classic McCartney tune with what he called "a strange uptempo thing." It's also featured on "Help!"

<strong>"In My Life" —</strong> A "Rubber Soul" classic. It was ranked 23rd on Rolling Stone's "The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time" even though it never hit No. 1 in the charts.

<strong>"Here Comes the Sun" —</strong> My favorite version of this Harrison classic from "Abbey Road" was when he performed it with Paul Simon on "Saturday Night Live."

<strong>"I Will" / "Till There was You" —</strong> These are grouped together because I sing them to my little granddaughters, Ellie and Addie, when I babysit them. The former is on the "White Album" while the latter was from the "With the Beatles" album.

<strong>"Things We Said Today" —</strong> A haunting melody featured on "Hard Days Night."

<strong>"Got to Get You into My Life" —</strong> This soulful McCartney song from the "Revolver" album is memorable for its blaring brass fanfare at the start.

<strong>"And I Love Her" —</strong> On the album "A Hard Day's Night," McCartney called this tune "the first ballad I impressed myself with."

<strong>"Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" / "The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill" —</strong> There are many great songs on the "White Album" but none more fun to sing along with than these two upbeat numbers.

<strong>"Two of Us" —</strong> From the "Let It Be" album, this jaunty McCarthy tune was dedicated to Paul's wife-to-be, Linda Eastman.