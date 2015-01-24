Lana Brown: MLK's daughter like everyone else

Since 2011, the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy on Jan. 15 is personally and professionally remembered in what had to be one of the most compelling experiences of my life. The cultivation and stewardship of partnerships between public schools and the university for which I work inspire my favorite professional themes of reciprocity and collaboration in public education.

When Chicago's Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School was celebrating its 40th anniversary, "I Have a Dream — Writings and Speeches That Changed the World" was the book selected to be studied across the curriculum in all subject areas. Well-chosen by principal Jeffrey Wright, the anthology is a collection of the writing and speeches selected by Coretta Scott King because she considered them to be her husband's most important writing and orations. In her forward, Mrs. King writes, "I hope this collection will encourage readers to further investigate the philosophy and methods of nonviolence that my husband embraced and applied in the Movement, and that today remain our best hope for a more just, compassionate and peaceful world."

When I learned the 940 students of King College Prep would be using the book of orations in all disciplines — math, science, economics, English, foreign language, social studies, performing arts, I was especially eager to elicit the help of an online curriculum I had composed for the Museum of Broadcast Communications and Oprah Winfrey on Civil Rights.

Wright captivated his students and staff alike with equal doses of visionary leadership and a love of education far beyond the status quo. Wright is now assistant superintendent of Sauk Prairie Schools in Wisconsin. The school's assistant principal, LeeAndra Khan, a University of Illinois engineer who traded her engineering gig with a prestigious firm to become an educator, is now principal of Bronzeville Scholastic Institute in Chicago's Southside. As we discussed lifting history off its pages and into the lives of young people, the notion to bring the youngest daughter of the legendary Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to celebrate her father's namesake school was exciting.

However, Rev. Dr. Bernice King would have to travel from her home and work in Atlanta. Although school fundraisers seemed viable options — their outcomes were uncertain.

At the time, I was a new kid on the block of the board of directors of the Museum of Broadcast Communications and at my first meeting, I asked if anyone's organization would help bring Bernice King and her staff to Chicago. By the end of the meeting, I had collected the corporate leaders' business cards, Post-it notes and luncheon napkins with phone numbers and promises. Several phone calls later, I had found enough money to fly Dr. Bernice King and her staff for a 3-day visit to her father's namesake school.

Much could be said and written about the collaboration of corporate, community and business volunteers who donated endless resources, hours and support of this extraordinary project.

When Wright and I got to O'Hare Airport to pick up our guests — I have to admit the famous photograph of a small girl in a little white dress walking with her mother at Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral was what I remembered as I awaited their arrival from Atlanta.

She is beautiful, impeccably dressed, and greets the world with a creamy voice of warmth and kindness. When we got to the hotel, we took Dr. King and her staff to their suite while Wright explained his goal to teach her father's writings and speeches across the curriculum of his school.

The three days that followed were both intense and gratifying in that she is a wonderful speaker and listens to young people with encouragement and understanding.

Bernice King told me that her father had a special place on his cheeks for each of his children to kiss him when he returned from a trip or march — and she carefully showed me the place. As her finger touched her cheek, I caught a tiny puddle of water in her eye as she simply said, "He was killed when I was 5."

Then, she said, "I learned about him like everyone learned about him — in history because he was gone too soon."