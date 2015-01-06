Jeff Bonty: Answer to 'why' not always easy to provide

Wind chills.

Subzero temperatures.

Arctic blast.

Brutal.

Now that we have that out of the way, we can talk about something different.

Why?

That isn't a question about changing the subject from winter terms. It is about the word being a million-dollar variety one.

We really can be impatient at times. It is especially true with children.

Inquisitive is a good thing, but not if you are the adult who has to take the many "why'' inquiries.

The past year has made me well aware of asking why.

I would like to get answers to some questions, but I am learning those answers will not come. Or over time I will figure it out.

Trust seems to go hand-in-hand with why.

Faith also tags along. Patience adds itself to the group. We must not forget hope.

Why do I bring this up?

It is just best to know someone is working for us 24 hours, seven days per week.

The sooner we learn that; the better we deal with the whys.

It leaves more time for us to answer or try and answer those why questions from kids.

<strong>How about some tidbits?</strong>

The River Valley Metro Mass Transit District's provided 461 rides after 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve, with 176 of them occurring after 10:30 p.m., when normal operations end.

The bus system provided free rides from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais police reported things were quiet. They all had extra patrols.

• • •

Congratulations goes out to the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for its 2014 fundraising.

The Auxiliary donated more than $16,000 for the purchase of several Automated External Defibrillators and a Crash Cart for Iroquois Memorial, according to Terri Fanning, director of volunteers and auxiliary. They also awarded a total of $3,000 in scholarships to area students.

• • •

My public school basketball career was played in the intramural leagues.

I wasn't a scorer, but I took pleasure and pride in being a good rebounder. One of my favorite college players back in the late 1970s was Michigan's Joel Thompson. He was keeper of the boards and earned the nickname, "Windex."

Two area players were honored for their rebounding during the recent Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Zach Hollywood (large school division) and St. Anne's Deon Thomas (small school division) each won the Well Within Reach Top Rebounder Award sponsored by Riverside Healthcare.