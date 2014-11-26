Antonio Young: Teacher realizing hoop dreams through students

Ahhhh, this November has been just great. I always look forward to this month, and not just for the obvious: turkey, dressing and sweet potato pie. It is also when a new season for the NBA — my favorite professional sports league to follow since childhood — kicks off.

After being disappointed that my beloved Chicago Bulls were unable to acquire New York Knicks' superstar Carmelo Anthony during free agency this past summer, I am still ecstatic that the team picked up Pau Gasol. The former Los Angeles Laker and NBA champion — along with the emerging star Jimmy Butler and European rookie sharpshooter Nikola Mirotic — is leading the Bulls to early success. Despite the fact that the team captain Derrick Rose is once again frequently sidelined due to injuries.

While the Bulls have surely been on my mind, another squad has been holding my attention just as much. It's the Kays — the sixth-grade basketball team at Kennedy Middle Grade School, where I teach fourth grade.

<strong>Inspiring athletes</strong>

In 2012, when I was hired as a sixth-grade teacher at Kennedy, I was blessed with my first opportunity to teach a student-athlete. I had four students who played on the team; therefore, I was charged with keeping track of their grades and behavior — both of which I had to regularly report to the team's coach. The information helped the coach determine which students played the most minutes during their games.

The coach and I simply wanted to stress academics as their first priority at Kennedy. Of course, this was not easy. Especially as they are growing up in an era when many NBA players spend only one year in college before joining the league. And when most of my students' idol has been LeBron James, who jumped straight from high school to the NBA and now earns way more money than me and many of my fellow teachers will ever make, combined.

Nevertheless, it was also very easy for me to get caught up in my students' aspirations to succeed on the court. Because I was only 5'7" tall with limited skills during my preteen and teenage years, I always have hated the fact that I was not good enough to make either my grammar school or high school basketball team. During my four years at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, I managed to become a more talented basketball player by competing against countless former high school players at SIU-C's recreation center.

<strong>Making connections</strong>

So when I taught sixth-grade, I occasionally took time to play basketball with my students during recess. They would try to hide their faces whenever I would shoot over them and make a three-point basket. They often got a kick out of my quickly dribbling the ball past them before racing down the court to make a lay-up. I just had to show them that I was not as old as I look. More importantly, I wanted them to see that teachers are "real people" to whom they can relate.

Throughout my four years of teaching, I've learned that our students are thrilled to see teachers and administrators come out to their basketball games. But seeing the kids light up is not the only reward we receive by being there. I get caught up in the hype of Kennedy's two-month-long season because the games are actually very good. I've watched hundreds of contests at the high school, college and professional levels — live and on TV. But one of the best games I've ever seen took place on Kennedy's gym floor almost one year ago.

During a holiday tournament, some of my former students and their teammates edged out King Middle Grade School's basketball team in an overtime victory. The game was so intense, as there were loud cheers from parents on both sides as the two teams traded baskets until the final buzzer.

<strong>Bigger than basketball</strong>

As mentioned earlier, we educators have learned that relationship-building is the key to much of our students' success. At one of the games last week, a former Kennedy basketball player and student of mine made a point to stop me in order to say "hello." I was excited to see him because I remember how much he loved playing basketball. I also never forgot how much he struggled to grasp various math concepts, even though I often tried to use basketball analogies to help him improve.

"Are you playing basketball at the junior high?" I asked.

After telling me that he didn't make the team, I was blown away when he told me about something much more important: his report card. "I got a 'C' in math," he said.