Marek: Was Socrates' trial a precurser to Ryan's

Most know that Socrates died by drinking hemlock, but little more. Of all the achievements that he made in the fourth century B.C., he remains a known unknown to most of us. Actually Socrates was a war veteran, having defended Athens on three separate occasions in Peloponnesian Wars; at the ages of 37, 45 and, lastly, when he was 47. He also had a decades-long history as a provocative thinker who asked questions about virtue and what democracy really meant. He was loved by the youth and much of Greece, but his eccentric methods earned him many enemies.

In Athens, on the testimony of three men, Socrates was brought to trial on two counts. First, he was charged with a course of conduct that exhibited impiety by refusing to acknowledge those gods recognized by the state, but, instead, introducing new gods. The second charge was corruption of the youth by "teaching them to despise democracy and remain idle."

Jury trials in those days had to be concluded in one day. A jury of 500 men was randomly selected. The prosecution sought the death penalty against Socrates. The prosecutors did not have to meet any burden of proof. There was no presumption of innocence. A defendant had to prove his innocence. Socrates chose to defend himself against several prosecutors. At the end of the day, in 399 B.C., the jury, in a close vote, found him guilty and he was sentenced to death. Most felt he would flee, but Socrates considered it his solemn duty as a citizen of Athens to face his ultimate sentence and drank the hemlock. Only Plato, a student of Socrates, has written of this trial during that time period.

Some 25 years ago I was invited to become a member of the American College of Trial Lawyers. I was honored and joined in 1991. The organization has incredible annual conventions, sometimes in very exotic places, but it is often quite expensive. I have attended on occasion. The program consists of presentations, mock trials and incredible speakers. They have included presidential candidates and almost all of the U.S. Supreme Court Justices. Once when I attended in England, the Chief Lord of the House of Lords spoke, as did the brand-new Chief Justice of our own Supreme Court, John Roberts.

This spring I chose not to attend the convention that was held in La Quinta, Calif. Later when I saw the program, I immediately regretted my decision, but it was too late. In addition to an array of excellent speakers, four Fellows of the College were to retry the case of Socrates in a mock presentation. Perhaps not a big deal for many, but the cast of attorneys was quite unusual, as they were all from Illinois. Two lawyers would present the prosecution and two would defend. Those attending the session were to be the jury and would vote after the presentation by the four. The same facts testified in the original trial were the basis of the case. The presumption of innocence once again was not to be considered. The defendant had to prove his innocence. So the trial would be on the same Athenian basis as it was some 2,400 years ago.

The prosecution opened with arguments concerning the first count. The count of impiety, failing to acknowledge the gods of Athens, was a crime because in Athens at the time, if someone disrespected the gods, there was fear that the gods would retaliate. In the 39 years leading up to the trial, Athens had been decimated by a plague killing a third of the city. They had fought the Peloponnesian War for 30 years and had lost, and the plague was seen as a major factor in that loss. Had the gods been vindictive? Socrates' disrespect could bring further ruin and suffering to Athens, so the citizens had an obligation to act, argued the prosecution.

The second prosecuting attorney spoke of two recent revolts by dissidents which had led to 1,500 citizens being killed. Socrates' debates against the democracy could lead to more revolts. This could not continue in Athenian democracy.

The defense argued that Socrates' contributions to Athens in his 70 years and the great respect General Pericles had shown toward him for his service during those years of war were mitigating factors. They raised the point that Socrates would become the first citizen ever accused of a crime only because of something that he had said, because of something he believed. There was no evidence of corrupting youth, only of his asking the citizens to think, use logic and rise above themselves. The defense argued that some of the seeds he planted clearly showed that democracy was inefficient and ineffective because "those who serve in public office are chosen by lot, not by qualifications, background and experience." An interesting position even today.

The verdict result of 233 top-notch trial lawyers in attendance that day was 120 votes to convict and 113 to acquit. What I found more amazing than the verdict, was the panel of Fellows who argued the case. The two lawyers for the prosecution were former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Patrick Fitzgerald, and Patrick Collins, his former first assistant. They were the chief forces in the prosecution of former Ill. Gov. George Ryan in his corruption trial in 2006. The defense attorneys were Robert Clifford, one of the most eminent trial attorneys in Chicago, and Dan Webb, the lawyer from Jim Thompson's firm who led the defense team for George Ryan in that 2006 trial. Three old enemies once again meeting in battle.

Most people have no real first-hand knowledge of the real trial of George Ryan. I found it most fitting that the prosecution won the retrial of Socrates in great part because the defendant had to prove his innocence, and the prosecutors did not have the burden of proving the defendant guilty beyond reasonable doubt. Having watched some of Mr. Ryan's trial in person, I got the feeling between the judge and the jury in that trial the same was literally true in his trial. It would appear a presumption of innocence was missing in his trial as well. It seems history does repeat itself.