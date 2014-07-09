Don't tell me you don't care about George Ryan

We weren't expecting the former governor to talk. Around the newsroom, stories from veteran editors and reporters painted a similar portrait.

George Ryan could be a tough interview. The joke, with plenty of truth in it, was that reporters in Kankakee back in those days didn't make their bones until they drew the ire of Ryan.

It took me about five minutes.

I asked Ryan about his late wife's opinion of his decision to clear Death Row.

"What's important about that? She wasn't the governor, I was," he said. "Why would you ask me that question? I'm suspicious when I get a question like that."

Truth is, I suspect Ryan was employing an old tactic. Bark first, set the tone, and move on with the interview. It lasted two more hours.

Here's the thing about George Ryan. You either hate him, or you don't. You either think he killed those Willis kids, or you don't. You either think he's another corrupt, arrogant politician, or you don't. Lucky for us, life just isn't that simple. It's not a zero sum game.

The person I met was an 80-year-old man looking to live out the rest of his life with the family he has left; someone who lived a fairly interesting life, meeting guys like Fidel Castro and Nelson Mandela. Someone who experienced a bygone era where the meek could inherit the earth if they knew somebody, or else had the ambition to be somebody. I'm not making excuses, that's just the way things are sometimes.

I'm not feeling nostalgia for a time I never knew. Nor am I romanticizing the life of a man I never knew, who went on to climb damn well every rung there was to climb in state politics before getting sent off to a prison camp following a bribery scandal. I met a man who was charming, who has more stories than he'd ever be willing to share, even with his buddy, Michael Sneed, the Sun-Times columnist.

In this business, you learn real quick that everyone has a story to tell. Guys like George Ryan, in a lot of ways, are low-hanging fruit.

So don't tell me for a minute, you don't care. Because if you hate him, you do.