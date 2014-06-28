Tim Yonke: Father knew best about dogs

Are you a dog lover or a cat lover?

That came to my mind when I read an article in The Daily Journal last week about how dogs play and communicate.

The story was written by David Grimm, who is a deputy news editor at Science Magazine and the author of the new book "Citizen Canine: Our Evolving Relationship With Cats and Dogs." It featured some great photos of dogs at play by The Washington Post.

Reading it made me think of my childhood days when I would help my dad take care of the German short-haired pointer hunting dogs that he raised in large pens in our backyard.

I loved those dogs but not as much as Dad did.

It was so interesting to see, not only how the dogs interacted with each other, but how they interacted with my father.

My dad was tough on them. Training them to become great hunting dogs took a lot of discipline ... on both parts.

I can recall Dad taking one of the dogs around the other side of the house while I walked far into the cornfield behind our property and planted a "dummy bird" Dad had made by wrapping pheasant feathers around a couple of corn cobs.

When I returned Dad would bring the dog around and tell it to "fetch." The dog would sprint into the field, and in less than a few minutes, it would come back holding the dummy bird in its mouth and then dropping it at my dad's feet.

The dog would sit there proudly waiting for an acknowledgment — a playful rub of its head and a big smile on Dad's face.

Another time I saw something amazing. Dad had gotten up at daybreak and took one of the young dogs out into the cornfield during pheasant season. I heard a gun shot and the other dogs began barking and howling as they could see what had happened while in their fenced-in pens.

I looked out a back window to see that Dad had shot a pheasant, and the young dog couldn't find it. Then I watched as the dog's mother, an award-winning hunting dog, somehow climbed the six-foot chain-link fence, fell outside her pen, got up and sprinted to where the bird landed. She quickly retrieved the pheasant and brought it right back to Dad.

The communication between owner and animal is what made me a dog lover.

Even now with Oscar, our 90-pound black Labrador, I enjoy the way he can interact with all of us in our home.

Almost seven years ago when I was hospitalized for a week, I looked forward to coming home. One of the reasons was to see Oscar.

As I was helped through the door, here came Oscar with his tail wagging. He nuzzled up against my leg as I stood and waited for me to rub his head and neck. It was a greeting that definitely made me feel at home.

And, like my dad, it made me smile.