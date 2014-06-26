6 kid flicks parents love

The Daily Journal film critic Pamela Kammer Powell took on a special assignment this week, the first of several from the blogger host of Reel Honest Reviews.

Her project: Give us your list of the best children's movies that also resonate with parents. In fact, maybe they aren't as popular with young people as with moms and dads. She offered her top six:

<strong>6. "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."</strong> Yes, she prefers the 2005 Tim Burton film, starring Johnny Depp, over the 1971 Gene Wilder version. "It's a classic example of the intelligently-written film that allows children to follow the plot while adults find characters they can relate to," Powell said.

<strong>Quote:</strong> Mike Teavee: "Why is everything here completely pointless?" Charlie Bucket: "Candy doesn't have to have a point. That's why it's candy."

<strong>5. "The Wizard of Oz."</strong> The 1939 classic had Powell hiding from the flying monkeys as a child, but she considers it a great way to spend a couple hours as an adult. And there are so many great quotes that are still used in today's language. Who doesn't know, "I'll get you my pretty. And your little dog, too!"

<strong>Quote:</strong> Dorothy: "Oh, but anyway, Toto, we're home. Home! And this is my room, and you're all here. And I'm not gonna leave here ever, ever again, because I love you all, and — oh, Auntie Em — there's no place like home."

<strong>4. "Who Framed Roger Rabbit."</strong> In this 1988 live action - animated hybrid, the goal of this film isn't clear. Maybe it was aimed at adults, but the slapstick fun was found to tickle younger fans. Powell's view: "I love reference to the movie "Harvey" with James Stewart. No kid is going to get that joke. It's yet another instance that these films are cleverly written to engage both kids and adults."

<strong>Quote:</strong> Eddie Valiant: "You don't know how hard it is being a man looking at a woman looking the way you do." Jessica Rabbit: "I'm not bad. I'm just drawn that way."

<strong>3. "Where the Wild Things Are."</strong> The 2009 movie version of Maurice Sendak's popular children's book was an eye-popping experience for the parents who read this classic to their kids. Maybe younger fans were still a little edgy about the chaos in Max's house, but dads really loved it. Powell noted: "I read the book and I rarely say this: It was better than I imagined."

<strong>Quote:</strong> Max: "I have a sadness shield that keeps out all the sadness, and it's big enough for all of us."

<strong>2. "Princess Bride."</strong> The storybook that grandfather Peter Falk reads to little Fred Savage in this 1987 flick provides a child's fairytale setting, but characters such as Wallace Shawn's shifty Vizzini and Andre the Giant's Fazzick offer the compelling personalities to keep parents' interested. "it offers straight-faced humor that I don't think kids understand. But it's so funny!"

<strong>Quote:</strong> Montoya: "I just work for Vizzini to pay the bills. There's not a lot of money in revenge."

<strong>1. "Toy Story."</strong> And she quickly notes that she is referring to all three movies. "This never happens that sequels are this good, but I loved them all," she said. "It happened that my son, Jonathan, is the same age as 'Andy' in the movie. And I think it meant more to me to see the third film with him than he knew. "I couldn't help myself: I cried like a baby at the end. My 'Andy' was going away to college, too."

<strong>Quote:</strong> Woody: "YOU ARE A *TOY*! You aren't the real Buzz Lightyear! You're — you're an action figure! You are a child's play thing!" Buzz: "You are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity."