This is a bad week

It's a sad week for the newspaper.

We've said goodbye to so many good people in the past several years, and now it's time for a few more.

Which is tough, because co-workers are like our second family. We often spend more time with them, and they prove to be the people we count on through tough times.

So, these three people on their way out have been doing a lot of good things for 20-plus years.

One of them has a smile that is nonstop Monday through Friday. She enjoys life, despite having a couple of tough things happen in recent years. She has a deep love of family.

I never knew anyone could love the "Andy Griffith Show" as much as she does. She knows all the characters, episodes and great quotes.

I could count on her trips to the newsroom to pull me out of a glum day.

Then there's the guy who's embraced this community as if he'd been here his whole life. Nah, he just acts like it. I bet he fooled you, too.

Every morning as he walks through the newsroom, he wishes everyone a good morning. Sounds cheesy, but it's rather nice. It's as certain as the changing of seasons. Except when it will stop.

He has his quirks, but he's hard-working. And loyal.

There will never be another one like him.

Now he will have even more time to enjoy his grandchildren, and maybe he will have time to write another book about this town.

The third co-worker leaving is one of my favorites.

I have never heard her complain. And she quietly goes about her work.

When she first started working at the paper, she must have thought we were all a bunch of lunatics. She has the same matter-of-fact, Joe Friday look each and every day. When I look up the word professional in the dictionary, there is a picture of her.

Let me tell you, she does have a wonderful smile and a hearty laugh.

Spending time with her grandchildren and traveling are on her to-do list. Speaking of time, she won't have to get up at 4 in the morning anymore. At least, not on purpose. She probably will though. At least at first.

She'll get over that, though.

A lot sooner than I will.