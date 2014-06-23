Mike Frey: Can you help a man lacking in the social graces?

If you lack in what is known as the social graces, you're not alone.

Proper etiquette has been an issue for me throughout the years. Although some advancements have been made during adulthood, I always will be more rube than royal.

There have even been times I have used basic etiquette to conceal ignorance of the more sophisticated variety.

Some years ago, I was in attendance at a formal dinner held as a fundraiser for a local charitable organization. The guests were seated at round tables of eight, but the table next to the group I was seated with only had seven guests.

All seven were served dinner, and when one plate remained, the waitress sat it in front of me.

The awkward feeling must of have been apparent. Those seated at the table included a prominent banker and also a successful commercial real estate developer, and all encouraged me to start eating.

"Oh no,'' I retorted. "My mother didn't raise me that way. I'll wait until you are served too.''

But there was a more significant reason behind the reluctance, The entree included steak and lobster tail, and truth be told, I had no idea how to consume the latter. I needed to watch someone else go about the task so I could follow suit.

Let's get another truth out of the way. My poor manners have nothing to do with my mother's attempt at teaching me proper etiquette and everything to do with my choice to ignore her. She did her best, but I paid as much attention to her as I did my dad when he tried to teach me routine handyman skills.

Another etiquette issue popped up during the weekend and perhaps the readers can help me with this quandary.

Early Sunday morning often offers the best window of time to cut the grass. On this most recent Sunday, the mower engine began roaring at 8:35 a.m.

Some of my co-workers believe it's downright rude to mow so early on a Sunday and the neighbors have the right to be angry. An early start on the other days of the week are fine, but grass cutting on Sunday should start later, no earlier than 10 a.m. and perhaps no earlier than noon.

What's your opinion? Drop me a line to share your thoughts.