Antonio Young: Reading, writing and rapping a hit with students

Hip hop music. John F. Kennedy. Put the two together and it probably seems like an oxymoron for most people.

However, it has apparently made the perfect combination where I teach – Kennedy Middle Grade School. Several students have stopped me in the hallway to say that they love my newest original rap song.

I recently recorded a tune titled, "Field Day for JFK," as a way to honor our late president as he would've turned 97 this Thursday. Throughout that day, hundreds of students will compete in numerous sporting events for the school's field day. It will include kickball, a 50-yard dash, potato sack races, the limbo and more.

My song, produced by our school's music teacher Raymond Cannon, encompasses all that our field day will be. It is the third educational rap that I have recorded or performed this academic year.

A teacher making hip hop music? If this all sounds odd to you, I can truly understand. But as a longtime music lover and former journalist, it is only natural for me to express myself through song.

<strong>Back in the day</strong>

My love for hip hop music began during the late 1980s, when rap first started to gain popularity due to the lyrical talents of artists such as Run D.M.C. and LL Cool J. Such rappers inspired me to write and record music as a 10-year-old; school, clothes and girls were my topics of choice.

By my mid-20s, after becoming a born-again Christian, I had performed at a number of churches throughout Illinois to encourage youths to lead positive lives.

When marriage, fatherhood and my pursuit of becoming a teacher took over a couple of years ago, I thought my rapping days were over. But knowing that too many youths are listening to violent, drug-laced and sexually-explicit lyrics of artists such as 2 Chainz and Rick Ross, I felt compelled to "get back in the lab," to create inspirational songs as an alternative.

I am grateful that Cannon has pushed me to record more music, and that he shares my passion for improving the lives of our students. "I'm just trying to make Kankakee a better place. Positive, clean rap is what our kids need," he said.

At our school district's annual Black History program held last February, I performed a rap that shed light on the work of African-American pioneers and the hurdles that Blacks have had to overcome to achieve greater equality in America. Some Kennedy students still remind me about that performance, which was held at the Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee.

Right after that event, one youth even told me that I "rap better than Jay Z." I thought that comment was huge because many rap historians consider the artist to be the greatest rapper ever. Perhaps, the student recognized that my songs greatly differ from those by Jay Z, who often promotes misogyny, conceitedness and materialism. I emphasize respect, unity and generosity in my lyrics, as well as in my classroom.

<strong>Crowning achievement</strong>

During Black History Month, I was so amazed that Kennedy's students were embracing a positive form of rap that I just had to return to "the studio" (Cannon's classroom) to do it again. I quickly wrote and recorded a rap about the ISAT tests that were approaching. I hoped the song would encourage the students' to put forth their best effort on the week-long set of standardized exams that assessed their abilities in reading, math and science.

The song's chorus:

<em>"Kennedy, it's time to show which students are the best,</em>

How you're gonna do it? On the ISAT test

That's right, show them that you can do math, and read,

But you've gotta believe, and take the tests seriously."

I was shocked by the instant, widespread popularity of that song, which my principal played over the school's intercom multiple times. Some students emphatically told their parents, as they visited the school, "Ma, that's Mr. Young! He could rap!"

I will forever remember one fourth-grade teacher inviting me to her classroom, so her students could show me they had learned my lyrics. Man, I felt like a celebrity. Even though, to me, those students were the real "stars" because I admired how much they had received my message and promised that they would give their all on the ISAT tests.

Ironically, just last week, a group of boys – none of whom I had recognized – stopped me in the hallway and playfully demanded that I performed the ISAT rap. As soon as I began reciting its chorus with a low voice, I had to instantly remind them that we were in the hallway, a "quiet zone." The boys were rapping the chorus just that loud. The moment was priceless.

Now, if only I could see President Kennedy nodding his head to a rap song on his birthday.