Ron Jackson: Memorial Day should be a teaching moment

The first stretch of consecutive days of beautiful weather has arrived and at the most opportune time. The forecast calls for normal temps, abundant sunshine and almost zero precipitation for the next three days. Just in time for the short getaway, rodeo, car races, cookout, reunion, picnic, or just sitting on the porch. After all, that is what the start of the summer vacation season is all about. Isn't it?

There is nothing wrong with that. We have a knack for scheduling fun things around important things. As a collective unit, there is only one thing more important than honoring the more than one million men and women who have given their lives in service to this country. For a few moments one day per year, Memorial Day, we pause to remember them and their ultimate sacrifice.

While the exact date or event that established this holiday can be hotly debated, its importance cannot be. Singer/songwriter Lee Greenwood said it best, "And I'm proud to be an American where as least I know I'm free. And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me" from his song, "God Bless The USA".

Whether you stay in town or venture out across the country, take notice. Drive past cemeteries magically and beautifully adorned with U.S. flags. Hopefully it will serve as a vivid reminder of how many Americans from communities big and small have given their all for what we enjoy today and sometimes take for granted. Take just a short moment to remember people you never knew. Thank them for things you never knew you would need and things others wish they had.

In between the sips of cold ones or bites of hot, sloppy burgers, give a toast to those who have displayed the greatest acts of philanthropy. Make it a teachable moment. The last Monday in May is Memorial Day. Or to those old enough to recall its original designation, it's Decoration Day. Kinda like those of us old enough to remember when folks used to pronounce the "s" in Bourbonnais. Memorial Day is a federal holiday established for the purpose of extending our weekend with hopes of inspiring citizens to honor the men and women who died in service to this country.

So, please get out there. Get out of the house. Get your fill of vitamin D. After this past winter, by golly, we've earned it. But above all, be vigilant about your safety. Not to put a damper on your plans, but if you're driving this weekend, be warned.

Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies across the state are aiming for zero fatalities by enforcing the four most common traffic violations. The Fatal Four are: Speeding, DUI, seat belts and distracted driving. So, expect to see a greater police presence through Monday. It's actually one of those cases where the government is actually there to help you. And don't forget to be on the lookout for the two-wheel enthusiasts. They have been waiting just as long as the rest of us to enjoy the sunshine and warm winds.

Come Tuesday, and for the next 364 days, it's time to do the most important thing America has to do, remembering our living veterans. And remain steadfast in fulfilling our promise to them. Give them their flowers while they can still smell them, their flags while they can still wave them, and their care when they need it.

Have a happy, safe and ticket-free holiday weekend, everyone.