Phil Angelo's Community Notebook: Newspaper exhibit at Kankakee County Museum

You know you're getting old when the types of equipment you used to work with are now in museums.

One of the Kankakee County Museum's oldest exhibits, Printing and Newspapers, has been overhauled by volunteer <strong>Jack Klasey</strong>, and the public is welcome to tour it Sunday during the Museum's annual Rhubarb Festival.

The museum, located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, is ordinarily closed Sundays, but will be open Sunday during the festival.

The Printing and Newspapers exhibit dates to the 1970s. When The Daily Journal installed its current press, the old equipment was donated to the museum. What Klasey has done is to vastly improve the signage for the exhibits. Now they are more than just quaint machines. There is a story behind them.

The centerpiece of the exhibit is a Linotype. In 1969, I worked at a newspaper in Darien, Conn., that had a Linotype. It's a large metal contraption that seems to exude power. The operator has a seat and a keyboard in front of him, that's laid out just like a typewriter keyboard.

When you press the letter "A," the mold of a letter "A" falls from a case and clatters down into place. Press the next letter, such as "N" and an "N" falls into place. When you get enough letters to fill a single line, the machine squeezes them together. Hot lead fills the mold. Then you have what is known as a slug — a single line of type, hence the name, Linotype.

Just about everyone who grew up during that era has a slug with their name. Creating such slugs was one a common practice on newspaper tours.

The lines of type would make up a story. You could proof a story with paper and ink. That was useful, because the type itself was reversed — a negative. The type from several stories was eventually gathered to create a page. A heavy metal form, with screws to tighten it from all four directions, held all the type for one page. This was called a "turtle." Carrying the page took tremendous strength.

The museum display has The Daily Journal's last front page turtle — Oct. 14, 1972.

That was the words. There is a Crown Graphic camera that was used to capture the photos. I worked with a Speed Graphic in the 1960s. You adjusted a bellows on the front of the camera for focus. Then you took one picture — one picture. After your picture was exposed, you pulled it from the back of the camera, then hit it with a sponge containing fixer — to stop the chemical process.

Since you could only take one photo at a time, you learned to be frugal with that shutter. You thought about the photo — a lot, before you tripped the shutter. I like to think that it taught photographers to both anticipate action and to compose the picture through the lens.

There also is a manual typewriter, an Underwood. Today's newsroom trends to be a quiet thing. But there was a din whenever a dozen or more typewriters were going simultaneously. Good stories always seemed to have a musical quality — punctuated by the zip of the carriage when you hit it and moved to the next line.

The exhibit sits on an unusual wooden floor, stitched together like a checkerboard, that seems to be the ends of dozens of pieces of wood. There's a reason for that type of floor — it's strong while floating just enough to be easy on the feet.

<strong>Katey Moore</strong>, exhibits curator at the museum, said lighting was improved, too. The public is invited to see and to walk around. Some are — or were — intimidated by the unusual floor. The museum has added a sign encouraging you to walk on it.

Klasey's signs also help tell the history of newspapers in Kankakee. Klasey himself once worked for The Daily Journal. There are pictures from The Daily Journal's past, and the best history I've ever seen of newspapering in Kankakee. Among other papers, Kankakee has had both French- and German-speaking newspapers in its past.

The display engendered a wave of nostalgia for me. Today in newspapers there is a great deal of talk about technologies. I think the display is a subtle reminder that technologies come and go. Today's skill is tomorrow's obsolescence.

What doesn't change is this — you observe something with your eyes, you ask questions and listen with your ears. People are the most important subject, and the most important technology.