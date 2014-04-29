Phil Angelo's Community Notebook: Local Rotary reach stretches to Morocco

In early April, the reach of Rotary Clubs in Kankakee County stretched all the way to Marrakesh, Morocco.

Jim and Marcia Czerwionka, both Rotarians, traveled to Madrid, Spain, and to Marrakesh, on a journey that was part vacation and part inspired by Rotary. One of Rotary's goals is international understanding.

The Czerwionkas are both Rotary Club presidents. Jim is the president of the Manteno Club. Marcia is the president of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Club. Each has close to 30 members, though Marcia's club is slightly ahead at the moment. Jim, though, is a past district governor for Rotary, helping to oversee 60 clubs with nearly 3,000 members.

She's a retired teacher. He's now an associate director for endowment at Good Shepherd Manor, where he previously had been CEO. The Czerwionkas, who live in Bradley, have been married for 45 years and have three grown children and four grandchildren, which is part of the Rotary story, too.

Both their daughters, Lori and Bridget, were Rotary Exchange students. In gratitude for his parents putting him through college, their son, John, bought his parents a riding lawnmower.

When daughter Lori, an assistant professor at Purdue, found out John had done that, she decided to act. She's on a sabbatical in Madrid, so she sent her parents round-trip tickets to Europe as a gift. Bridget is the mother of three children, which the Czerwionkas say is gift enough.

Having come as far as Madrid, the Czerwionkas decided to go on to Morocco. They opted for Marrakesh, which still has an old walled city and is less modern than Casablanca.

The women were covered, and the Czerwionkas could hear the call to prayer. They looked up the Rotary Club, an evening club which met in a hotel with a meal such as tapas with portions of dates, olives, cheese and meat. The service projects of the Marrakesh Club included improving literacy and funding physical therapy for people with brain injuries. In a Rotary tradition, the Czerwionkas exchanged banners from their local clubs for ones from Marrakesh.

The accommodations, they explained, were much like a bed and breakfast. To get around, they walked through narrow streets, filled with souks (small shops).

It was, Marcia says, very easy to get lost. Streets were crowded with pedestrians, carts and motor scooters. She was clipped by a passing car mirror. The one television channel was a live feed from Mecca. Islamic art consists of beautiful scrollwork and calligraphy, but one does not take photos of individuals.

In Madrid, the Czerwionkas visited the famed Prado museum and took in a Flamenco dancing show.

They are not new to travel. Through the years, their journeys have included Lithuania, Poland, Thailand, Venezuela and Panama. They met, perhaps ironically, perhaps not, when both volunteered as young people for a service project run by Maryknoll Missionaries in Puebla, Mexico. He was from Chicago. She was from Akron, Ohio. So you could say it was a case of love at first international service project.

This time, their tour included a stop where they saw leather being made, a rather unpleasant process that calls for keeping a sprig of mint under one's nose.

They also rode camels. In one of those touristy things that happens from time to time, the manager offered Jim 2,000 camels for Marcia.

He got turned down.