Norm Grimsley: High price of local gas aggravates him

Last week as I went to the post office, I passed the local gas station and was surprised they finally got gas up to $4.119 per gallon. This, of course, is the type of gas we all are so happy to get in Illinois at that price. I am talking about overpriced gas with 10 percent ethanol so that our gas mileage will be lower than if it were 100 percent gas.

I then drove around the Kankakee area and found gas at $4.059 and $4.079 per gallon. Later on that day, I also found out gas in Will County and Cook County went from $4.059 per gallon up to $4.13 per gallon.

Later on during this week, I drove to Watseka and bought gas at $3.689 per gallon and found gas there at $3.659 per gallon. After going to four counties to look at gas prices, I can only come to one conclusion — Kankakee County has a higher gas tax then the other three counties.

If you ask a station why the price increased so much in such a short time, you will be told: unrest in the Middle East, the stock market is upset or some refinery needed to make gas broke down, and it will take my lifetime to fix it.

So knowing all of that, I can only say if we want to fight back, we must find a target, so I today am claiming Kankakee County must have a higher gas tax than Cook County. Otherwise, if this isn't the reason, it must be the gas companies are raising the price because they can.

Now I know none of us want to believe a strong America would allow an energy company to take advantage of the citizens they are to protect and help. It must be a tax thing, and I just don't see any other way to look at the gas price in Kankakee County differently. It has to be our gas tax. I wonder if anyone else is thinking this way, and if so, what will Kankakee County do about it?