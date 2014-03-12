Six Pack: SNL women keep us laughing

Let's take a break from the alphabetical look at the best music performers for a week, just time enough to watch a little TV.

While I am currently recovering from foot surgery, TV is my best friend. Daytime TV, however, is not for me, so I am catching up on the DVR.

Doing that, I find myself longing for the days of when Saturday Night Live was good for the entire 90 minutes. I still record it but for the last few years, when I watch it live, I find myself making it to Weekend Update before I go looking for something else.

But I have stuck with the show since the Not-Ready-for-Primetime-Players began, so I can't totally give up on it.

A couple of bright spots of the current show are Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong. McKinnon's impressions are excellent (Ellen DeGeneres and Justin Bieber, among others) and Strong, who hails from Oak Park and shares a birthday with me, albeit 15 years later, is settling into the Weekend Update chair nicely.

Maybe one day, either McKinnon or Strong will work their way into the Six Pack, but not quite yet.

Here is a look at the at the top six SNL women cast members of all-time:

<strong>6) Molly Shannon —</strong> Best known for her recurring Mary Katherine Gallagher characater, which she played in the movie "Superstar," Shannon gets a big thumbs up for the Schweddy Balls sketch with Ana Gasteyer and Alec Baldwin. It debuted in 1998 and it keeps getting funnier.

<strong>5) Mya Rudolph —</strong> I am always a sucker for a great impression, and Rudolph's spot-on Whitney Houston ranks as one of the greats. Her Beyonce and Oprah are excellent, and her work in the Bronx Beat and Wake Up Wakefield skits are top-notch.

<strong>4) Amy Poehler —</strong> She can make me laugh with just a change in her expression. She may have been the most underrated Weekend Update anchors ever. Her Really?! segments with Seth Meyers were outstanding. Who can forget her Hillary Clinton paired with Tina Fey's Sarah Palin?

<strong>3) Tina Fey —</strong> A one-time lead writer, Fey jumped into a Weekend Update co-anchor chair and instantly made things better. Her deadpan delivery almost made you think she was doing the real news. That is before she zaps a zinger on some unsuspecting beautiful person or herself. The aforementioned Sarah Palin impression may have been enough to get her on the list.

<strong>2) Gilda Radner —</strong> One of the three women in the original cast (along with Jane Curtain and Laraine Newman), Radner was known best for her Roseanne Roseannadanna and Baba Wawa characters. For my money, give me a Todd (Bill Murray) and Lisa sketch with some noogies. Sadly, Radner died of ovarian cancer in 1989.

<strong>1) Kristen Wiig —</strong> Kristen Wiig carried the show with her perfect impressions (Judy Garland, Suze Orman and Katharine Hepburn) and recurring characters such as the Target Lady, Gilly and Dooneese, the tiny hand women from the Lawrence Welk Show. Her best work, however, was Penelope, the one-upper artist who always turned out to be right about her exaggerations.