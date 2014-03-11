If Bubba Cox was a blogger, would he be a criminal?

If Bubba Cox wasn't a crotchety 78-year-old man with an ax perpetually set to the grinder, if he were, say, 38, instead, he wouldn't be slipping angry, racist notes underneath people's office doors. He'd be posting them online.

Cox, whose real first name is James but find someone who actually calls him that, was convicted last week of a low-level misdemeanor for disorderly conduct. His crime was leaving an anonymous, handwritten note to Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County branch of the NAACP, at their downtown office.

It said some incendiary things, but the criminal act was writing, "Your black ass is next."

He also called Pace an "Uncle Tom," which is pretty inexcusable for someone to say no matter how crotchety or black he is.

But, "Your black ass is next" was ruled a phrase that could insight violence, aka they were "fighting words," and so it was ruled illegal.

If Pace -- a public figure as much as I am a public figure -- were an elected official, the threat would be interpreted somewhat differently. It could, under those circumstances, mean what Cox says he meant it to mean, "You will lose your position of power." To make his point, which I say full-heartedly was as jumbled up as anything else he tends to say, Bubba included a jab at Steve Hunter, a former city alderman who had at the time just lost reelection.

But Pace is not an elected official. So Bubba was convicted.

However legally sound it may be, the ruling, issued by Kankakee County Judge Tom Cunnington, misses a larger point. Cox exercises his freedom of speech the only way he knows how. His home on North Indiana Avenue is adorned with among other things a placard calling cops racists.

The real issue here is his means of communication. Instead of tweeting, blogging or posting to Facebook his wild accusations and sometimes mean-spirited thoughts, Cox slips letters underneath doors.

Had he instead taken his shot at Pace online would Cox have been charged with a crime?

I'll concede, this is a trick question. But no matter how you feel about Cox, anyone among us who's lashed out at someone else, in the virtual world, would be very nervous to think they could be prosecuted for it if the subject would want to punch you in the nose for it.

Is slipping an angry note underneath the door of an empty office substantially different than posting it online?

No. So in the meantime, we need to come up with a better standard for what constitutes "fighting words."