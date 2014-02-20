Norm Grimsley: The government protects and doesn't explain

As you read this I am sure you're asking, is he up or down, sappy or angry? I usually write about something that made an impression on me during the past week.

This week I read in The Daily Journal that for the past several years 80 countries have had the right to use the PillCam COLON 2 instead of the the colonoscopy commonly used in America.

But now, the FDA has approved the PillCam after a 10-year wait, but only for patients who have problems undergoing a normal (as if there is a normal) colonoscopy because of colon disease.

I have only one question and that is — why? Why for some and not for others? Is it safe for some and not for someone else? Is one cheaper than the other? I just want to know why they do what they do.

Then, the day after the article, I get a letter from my pharmacist telling me they received recommendations on the use of certain prescription products that contain more than 325 mg of acetaminophen. They contacted me because there records indicate I have a prescription that falls under these recommendations.

Starting in March, my pharmacists will no longer fill prescriptions for combination products that contain more than 325 mg of acetaminophen per dose unit. I was given the FDA-provided guidance regarding the proper use of acetaminophen. Again I ask why? Why can't I take my normal prescription if my physician wants me to take it? Will the prescription be dangerous? Will it cause loss of hair? Will it prevent me from safely driving my car?

I do know of an over-the-counter headache pill that has exactly 325 mg of acetaminophen per tablet, and yet my doctor can't renew my prescription. I went to the pharmacy and asked why. I was told too much can destroy your liver and that the government felt we may take more than the maximum daily dose of 4,000 milligrams. So if someone overdosed some time, our government must protect the rest of us who are unable to add or subtract simple numbers.