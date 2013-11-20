Michael Roof: Send a Christmas card to a veteran

As the holiday season quickly approaches, I think of the large number of military personnel serving around the world who will not be allowed the opportunity to be home for the holidays. For most, this is a time to spend with loved ones. But for veterans, the holidays can bring back memories of loneliness.

Veterans residing within the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno often can relive these lonely feelings because of being without family nearby who come for frequent visits. During a recent meeting at the home, residents voiced the need for more volunteers. Through the years, the number of volunteers has been dwindling mainly because of an aging population.

The Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County has launched an effort to help recruit new volunteers by producing a video. To learn about the effect volunteers and residents have on one another, visit the Veterans Assistance Commission website at www.k3countyvac.com, and view the video located at the bottom of the page.

Don't have time to go out to the home and volunteer? Buy a Christmas card and write a note of appreciation to a veteran for their service. In an age where everyone is texting and emailing, we find that a personal touch goes a long way. The Veterans Assistance Commission will be accepting Christmas cards until Dec.13 and distributing them to residents of the home on Dec.14.

Life gets in the way sometimes, and we fail to make time for those that matter. This year, give the gift of your time to those that have served our country. We encourage you to do this by volunteering at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. Contact them at 815-468-6581 Ext 259 or drop off a Christmas card at 135 N. Schuyler Ave, Kankakee, 60901