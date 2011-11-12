Joseph Yurgine: Did we win?

<strong>Published in The Daily Journal Nov. 5, 2011</strong>

Finally, after eight plus years of fighting, the Iraq war is coming to an end. All of our troops will be home by Christmas, which is great news. Help me with this, however, because I think I missed it. Did we win? If we didn't, who did?

It wasn't the Iraqis. The Center for Research on Globalization reports that the invasion of Iraq did not lead to a better life for Iraqis -- just the opposite. The electrical, water and sewage systems were destroyed. Then there is the body count. The World Health Organization concluded that 150,000 Iraq civilians were killed by 2006 and even more seriously wounded. The United Nations human rights agency states that over 2.7 million Iraqis were displaced internally and another 2 million fled to surrounding countries. It's dubious to say that from Iraq soil a phoenix will arise. The country remains insecure and fratricidal. No one thus is calling this outcome a victory for Iraq.

What about us? Can we say it's a victory?

Before even considering our legacy, let us think back to a time when the war had not yet started. Why was it necessary for America to go to war with Iraq in the first place? Concerning the buildup to the war and what triggered it, a book worth reading is "The Greatest Story ever Sold. The Decline and Fall of Truth. From 9/11 to Katrina" by Frank Rich. The author, with much detail discounts weapons of mass destruction or a link to al-Qaida, and posits that the invasion of Iraq was all political. With a necessity of having a war president, going to war with Iraq was just the vehicle to ride to political victory in the midterm elections.

But hey, let's not think that. Rather let's give Bush, Cheney and Rumsfeld the benefit of the doubt and simply conclude that they were "dead wrong" about the weapons or a link to al-Qaida. Rumsfeld, in his memoirs, admits this. Can we still make a case that we won and that the war was worth it?

One way to address that question is to read "The Art of War" by Sun Tzu, which is an ancient Chinese military treatise, considered to be the most successful book on military planning and strategy ever written. Douglas MacArthur drew inspiration from the book. The book even inspires traders on Wall Street, who all too often use its strategy illegally to profit in the market. As an example, winning for them would be buying 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock on Monday knowing that on Tuesday its CEO is going to announce the discovery of a pill that cures cancer.

Under the principles espoused by Sun Tzu for war, "Every battle is won before it is fought." To cut to the chase: If a decision is made to start a war and invade a foreign country, winning is knowing that things will play out superbly before you even start -- or you don't do it.

Viewing the Iraq war in this light, we lost the battle before it was fought. Any preinvasion planning for the conflict done by the White House and Pentagon were major miscalculations. Looting, chaos, insurgency and a sectarian war followed the invasion. Resistance groups came alive to fight the foreign invaders. With the Iraq army being disbanded, we went on to spend eight years keeping the Sunnis and Shiites from killing each other. The battle ended up as a short-term "mission accomplished" victory and a long-term failure -- like Pearl Harbor was to the Japanese.

The war has amounted to a tragic human cost for the U.S. One million American men and women ably served time there. However, the war has gone on to claim more than 4,400 American lives, not even mentioning the over 35,000 U.S. personnel injured.

The dollar cost to our treasury has been enormous. According to Harvard's Nobel Prize economist Joseph Stiglitz, the total cost of the war will probably exceed $3 trillion. We are left holding the tab, and the fallout will continue long into the future with a high cost in medical care and disability benefits needed for veterans.

Economically, the war led to massive deficits. As Bush was leaving office, the economy crashed. Not funding the cost of two wars correctly and cutting taxes to boot (with no shared sacrifice and increase of taxes) contributed to a historic financial crisis. Now we have our own battle of many Americans not having jobs and trying to stay financially afloat.

The deficits are so bad that, presently, this country cannot even get one small piece of the jobs bill passed in Congress (that great cesspool into which all idlers are irresistibly drained). The bill (fully funded by a 0.7 percent surtax on income exceeding $1 million) would help the veterans coming home and construction workers, many of whom are veterans, get a job repairing and fixing public highways, bridges, railroads and other transportation projects reconstructing our own country.

So who did win the war? At least with bin Laden dead, no one can say that the terrorists won. It's probably best left to historians in the years ahead to tell us exactly who did.

Joe Yurgine is a practicing attorney in Kankakee County, a former FBI agent, a business law instructor at KCC, an assistant public defender, a village attorney for Bourbonnais, and a hearing officer for the Illinois Pollution Control Board.