A Taylor-Made Life: Staying in touch while miles apart

When you’re in college, people who have since graduated like to tell you, “Enjoy this time now because it doesn’t last forever.” It’s hard to see past that time when in a bubble of peers all the same age.

But all good things do come to an end and suddenly you’re not living a door apart from your best friends. After graduation, people tend to head back toward home or seek out a new place entirely, putting a distance in your friendship.

And while it starts as a physical distance and you still keep in frequent communication through texting or video calls, the busyness of life creates more roadblocks for staying in touch. Days become weeks become months, and it becomes even more crucial to carve out those times to chat on the phone (or, if you’re lucky, meet somewhere halfway for dinner).

My coworker and I were lamenting on this recently, and she said she and her college friends had started using an app that allows each group member to answer a set of questions. From there, it creates a digital newsletter that everyone can review at their convenience.

Instantly intrigued, I downloaded Letterloop and got the lay of the land. I started a group with three of my college friends and sent them a text to ask them to download.

Once you add your members, it lets you set a deadline for when responses are due. It also allows each member to tailor the form to include personalized questions, and there’s a standard question bank for use.

It also lets you add photos and captions, as well as recommendations to music on Spotify. Once everyone’s answers are in (or the deadline hits), Letterloop generates a newsletter you can scroll through to see everyone’s responses. It’s the perfect way to check in with loved ones at your own pace.

My college pals and I have been enjoying this and just wrapped up our third issue. I’m hoping it’s a trend we can continue as time marches on.

But even if a monthly newsletter isn’t your vibe, I’d recommend taking the time to reach out to an old friend. It’s likely to bring a smile to your face.