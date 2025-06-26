One-sided state budget process can’t continue

On May 31, in the dark of night, the Illinois General Assembly passed the fiscal 2026 budget. The budget increases spending by almost $2 billion from fiscal 2025, bringing the budget total to a whopping $55.2 billion.

Unfortunately, this budget is anything but balanced. Instead, the more than 5,000-page document is filled with gimmicks and $1 billion in new tax hikes on hardworking Illinoisans. Despite already bearing one of the highest tax burdens in the nation, Illinois taxpayers are now on the hook for the continued out-of-control spending of the majority party.

Our citizens cannot afford more out-of-control spending, misplaced priorities, higher taxes and more inflation.

This budget is the product of a legislature that prevents balance and the diversity of ideas. Instead of bringing everyone to the table when crafting this budget, the supermajority party once again closed the door to prevent any discussion, disagreement or constructive debate about a document that affects every single taxpayer in every single district statewide.

It is incredibly frustrating as a legislator to know that the needs of my constituents were not considered in the budget process.

Further, the majority party also continues to ignore Republican-filed bills to lower the cost of living, provide property tax relief and cut energy costs. These are issues that need immediate bipartisan solutions. But because they are filed by Republican members of our assembly, they go ignored, and the people who elected us suffer.

This process cannot continue any longer. All Illinoisans deserve to have proper representation in Springfield and a government that spends their tax dollars carefully. The hardworking families, seniors and young families who make up our communities cannot afford any more tax hikes.

Despite the continued opposition, I will keep fighting for fiscal responsibility, good governance and the needs of my constituents.