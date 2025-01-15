MOORE: 8 days a week?

Sometimes, life feels so busy I dream of having one more day in the week. How great would that be? Eight days a week — just like that Beatles song! It sounds great, but let’s think this through.

It could be a day of leisure: no emails, errands, or to-do lists. Just sleep in, read a book, or spend hours binge-watching your favorite show without guilt. It could revolutionize how we approach self-care and mental health.

It could be the day you finally learn to paint, start that podcast, or bake croissants from scratch. Imagine having dedicated time for personal growth —no interruptions, just you and your creative spark.

Imagine the extra family time. You could host family dinners, volunteer in your community or reconnect with old friends.

You could catch up on everything you didn’t finish earlier in the week. Grocery shopping, home projects, errands — you name it. We could call it the “Get your life together” day.

It sounds great, but adding an eighth day might plunge the world into chaos.

Holidays would go rogue. Weeks wouldn’t align with months, so Christmas might land in February, and New Year’s could appear in July.

Imagine singing “Jingle Bells” in a heatwave or explaining to your kids why Thanksgiving dinner now involves sunscreen and barbecue grills instead of turkey and mashed potatoes. Santa might quit in protest.

Payroll would be a nightmare — when is payday? Who knows! HR would give up entirely, and accountants would cry themselves to sleep.

Solstices and equinoxes, those dependable markers of seasons, would go completely out of whack. Farmers wouldn’t know when to plant crops. Benjamin Franklin, who started the Farmer’s Almanac, might come back to write a pamphlet titled: “Leave the calendar alone, you fools!”

Your circadian rhythm — already clinging to life thanks to caffeine — would give up entirely. Owls would start hooting at rush hour, your cat would decide 3 p.m. is now breakfast time, and your smartwatch would scream, “I don’t know what day it is!”

OK, eight days — bad idea. Still, seven doesn’t feel like enough.

Let’s flip the scenario: What if we lived in a world where the week only had six days? You don’t know what you got until it’s gone.

Suddenly, the seven-day week we take for granted would feel like a luxury. That seventh day — the one we rely on for rest, errands, or just catching our breath — would be gone. Imagine the chaos of squeezing everything we currently do into fewer days.

Without the seventh day, weekends would shrink, leaving little time to recover from the grind of the workweek. Rest wouldn’t be optional — it would become a desperate need. Perhaps we’d have to find new ways to recharge during the week, taking shorter, more deliberate breaks to avoid burnout.

Losing the seventh day would make finding time for hobbies or creative pursuits even harder. Gone are the lazy afternoons spent painting, writing or tinkering with a new project. Play and creativity would need to be crammed into the workweek, likely pushed aside by more “urgent” demands.

Family dinners, game nights and community events would become a rarity. Without the seventh day, many of us would feel perpetually rushed, sacrificing time for relationships, and the value of connection would become clearer, but finding the time for it would be even harder.

Life without that seventh day means laundry piles up, errands get delayed and to-do lists spill into the rest of the week. Chaos would become the new normal as we struggle to fit everything into an already packed schedule.

If the world switched to a six-day week, the chaos would be equally absurd as eight days a week but in reverse.

Einstein might rematerialize to say, “Yes, time is relative, but this is ridiculous!”

OK, maybe the problem isn’t with the number of days. It’s not about having more or less time; it’s about making the time I already have more meaningful.

If you’re like me, wishing for more time in the day or more days in the week, it’s not about getting that extra time; it’s about making the time we have work better.

The solution isn’t in more days — it’s in making the ones we already have truly count.