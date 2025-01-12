JACKSON: The dream should begin every morning

As we approach our first three-day weekend of the year, I wonder if “The Dream” is still a thing. Monday is a federal holiday. It is the first Monday after Jan. 15, the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year it happens to coincide with the presidential inauguration and the college football championship game.

If 100 people surveyed were asked to name the top three significant events held next Monday, I doubt if the dreamer would make the list.

As with many impactful historical people and events, the influence and value seem to wane. It is as if they age out of importance and significance. Pearl Harbor comes to mind. While I remember studying it, it happened before my generation. I learned its significance. I valued its history. I have benefited from its aftermath.

Martin L. King Jr. happened in my lifetime. His rise to popularity, his advocacy and his demise all occurred during my most impressionable years. Those being the years when I realized I was living during history-making times. I heard about his dream and I saw him laid to his final rest. And like many, I wondered if the dream died with him.

Contrary to many, I don’t think it did. I have lived long enough to see the equal opportunity he espoused come to fruition. I have seen the fight for equal rights become a battle for special rights, misinterpreted rights and preferential rights. And sadly, I have also seen those rights go unseized and unappreciated.

Come Monday, as we usher in a new presidential term and crown a new college football champion, the dream will go unheralded. Why has the dream of great opportunity of a once revered citizen become just a thing of and for a few generations past? It is because the dream became a normal reality that acknowledging it has become unfashionable?

What can’t the underserved, unaccepted and disrespected demographic of MLK’s crusade do today, that it was denied just over a half-century ago? Nothing. Every door has been opened. Every rung on the ladder to opportunity are equally spaced. The path is not blocked.

The dream was about opportunity. It was about the chance for everyone receiving equal results for equal effort. The dream was about the unfettered opportunity for education, employment, civic participation, property ownership, taxation, wealth accumulation based on each individual’s ability.

Unfortunately, in too many instances, the dream has been regurgitated, misconstrued, presented and accepted as entitlement. That is not what Dr. King lived, fought and died for. His death would be in vain if life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness became a given instead of a chance. The cry, “Give me the chance to get what’s mine,” has become “Give me some of yours.”

The MLK Day has become too much of a spectacle. It is more about show and less about do. The day is filled with unflattering imitations of King’s oratorical skills and songs about overcoming and prayers for circumstances within our grasp. With little or no acknowledgment that the dream is possible if only we wake up and seize it.

If we are to honor the man and his work, we need to be honest. His dream was for the betterment of this country via the means of everyone having the equal chance to contribute. His dream was not for everyone to have the same outcome. We are living the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. What too many are doing is failing to have their own dreams and fighting to bring it to fruition.

Monday, the inauguration begins at 12 p.m. The National Championship game begins at 6:30 p.m. The dream should begin every morning.