MAREK: 'A Complete Unknown' is a must see

It was Oct. 21, 1967. I had just started working at the CIA and living in Georgetown, D.C., with three men from my law school days at Northwestern. None of them knew where I worked, as I was not permitted to share that with anyone but my parents.

Suddenly, all three insisted that I attend an anti-war protest that was supposed to take place at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial! I presumed that this would not be looked upon favorably by my new employer. Then they shared that also attending would be Joan Baez, Muhammad Ali, Bob Dylan, maybe Pete Seeger, and even perhaps Woody Guthrie. I was in, with a hat pulled down over my head and face. Why dare this? Joan Baez and Bob Dylan, my most favorite folk singers of all.

Well, there was Joan Baez right in front of us and Ali further across. I wanted to imagine I saw Dylan but could not be sure. They didn’t sing as there was an order in force that they could be arrested if there was a protest song. The scene is partly portrayed in Forrest Gump, but the one error in the recreation of that iconic day was the Reflecting Ponds that ran from the Lincoln to the Washington Monuments.

In the movie the water was still and beautiful. Actually, it was filled with protesters standing knee-deep in the water since there were so many people there that there was no other place to stand and watch.

All that aside, the reason that I am writing this article is the fact that this past week I went to see “A Complete Unknown,” the movie of Bob Dylan. You have to go if you are anywhere close to my age. He was the symbol of folk music and protest with the war in Vietnam.

After watching the movie that only covers his life up through the 1960s, I decided to dig deeper. And what a life. I knew so little. Raised in a small town in Minnesota, he was the son of a Jewish first-generation couple and was named Robert Allen Zimmerman. Apparently being Jewish as a child in this environment was not the kindest to Bob. In fact, after leaving the community as a 17-year-old, he never returned.

Bob changed his name to Bob Dylan, based on one of his favorite poets, Dylan Thomas, for his performances. He later legally changed it to Robert Dylan in 1962. Bob moved to New York to pursue a career in singing and writing folk music and was to meet Joan Baez and Pete Seeger along the way.

At first, he shared an apartment with a Suze Rotolo who was the daughter of two activist communists. Their relationship lasted for several years, but she is portrayed in the movie with a different name, Sylvie Russo. Rotolo left the U.S. for eight weeks to study art in Italy.

Baez came into the picture, and the first romance ended. They stayed in touch over the years but not romantically. She was featured with Dylan on his album cover for Freewheelin’. Clearly this relationship was the impetus for many of his protest songs. He did insist that her real name not be used in the film. She had passed a few years before and had always hated to be in the spotlight.

The film does explore his romantic relationship with Baez and its deterioration with Baez actually giving him the finger once while on stage. They did, however, share similar passions of the times and maintained a professional relationship over the years.

The movie does explore some of the troubles that Dylan had over his career and the overhandling of it by his agent and even fellow folk singer Pete Seeger. Bob was ready to expand beyond strictly folk music in favor of some rock and roll and other music genres. This was met with management issues, and he felt too controlled. Then he wrecked his motorcycle, severely injuring himself, and was pretty much out of the limelight for two years.

He then returned to the Newport Folk Festival but brought a backup band and an electric guitar. Here was this favorite folk singer always with his acoustic guitar with no backup, but now strumming an electric one with a full backup band. The crowd began to boo him and even threw things at the stage. Seeger, in the background, tried to disconnect the electricity to the band, but Dylan finished his performance despite this. Dylan was now in a new direction, just not one the folk community was ready for.

I then read some parts I did not know. No, he wasn’t at the Lincoln Memorial protest because of the censorship in place. He had chosen not to appear. The reason that the rumored appearance of Woody Guthrie did not happen is that he had died two weeks before. Apparently, few knew of his long battle with cancer that is disclosed in the movie.

To say that Bob Dylan was a songwriter is to say that the Titanic was a small boat. No one can say for sure how many songs he wrote, but one estimate is 773. I tried to run down a complete list of his writings, and one list in double spaced titles ran 65 pages!

Who can forget his songs of the 60’s? “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Don’t Think Twice,” “A Hard Rain’s a Gonna Fall,” “Mr. Tambourine Man,” or “Tangled Up in Blue”?

A couple of other things I never knew. He once performed where Pope John Paul II was also in attendance, and the Pope spoke to the assembly using the words from “Blowin’ in the Wind.”

Perhaps topping everything in the way of being honored was that Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, and Time magazine included Dylan as one of the most influential 100 people of the century, in 2000.

Of course, so much is missing from his life in the film, as it ends in 1969, but that is no reason not to see and enjoy this film. Those over 60 will be singing along quite early in the movie. It is a must for my generation.