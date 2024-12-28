JACKSON: Silly me for thinking 'offender' was too nice

If you did not get enough for Christmas, worry not. Thanks to our state legislative Santas, we have 293 more gifts to open New Year’s Day. There is something there for everyone.

Reviewing the state’s new list of laws has replaced a few of my first day of the new year traditions. Illinois’ new laws have become required reading. Normally, I scroll the list to learn which violations to avoid. Specifically, checking for laws that could cost me money. Most of the laws won’t financially affect me at all. But, one sure has me wondering what in the tarnation goes on in Springfield.

Some of you might recall long ago when we could call a spade a spade. Not anymore. We all know the forbidden letter words that we can no longer say publicly. There’s the C-word and R-word and the grandfather of all letter words, the N-word. Well, effective Jan. 1, in Illinois there will be a forbidden O-word. I S-word you not.

Per an amendment to the Illinois Crime Reduction Act of 2009, references to “offenders” will be called “justice-impacted individuals.” Silly me for thinking that calling them “offender” was too nice. Now, we have to soften it even more to justice-impacted individual. Merely avoiding the justice system by following the rules would more aptly describe a justice-impacted citizen. While those who cannot, be more accurately defined as stupidity-impacted individuals.

The new verbiage implies that justice was at fault. Justice was not complicit in their ill-advised decisions and actions. Justice is meant to be corrective, not insulting. And why do we or should we be cautious of insulting a societal non-compliant? Being too nice to those who are not nice never sat well with me. Ignore them, possibly, but be nicer, definitely not.

And to further placate lawbreakers, an Adult Redeploy Illinois Oversight Board has been created to “oversee a plan to redeploy convicts into public life once they are no longer incarcerated.” Convicts? Surely there is a nicer, less offensive term for convicts we could come up with. Unwillingly-detained individuals seem more diverting. For the incarcerated, non-preferable domiciled surely sounds more fitting.

Great efforts have long been in place to help those who have paid their debt to society to rejoin a free public life. Adding layers of bureaucracy, verbal redundancy, and dollars on top of current resources does not make for effective or respected legislation. Or for reducing the recidivism rate. Like most laws already in place, we should just enforce them.

All is not wasted in Springfield. Someone has realized that a well-educated police force is just as important as a well-educated citizenry. Maybe more so because of the nature of law enforcement responsibility. There is one new law that will have a direct positive affect on society.

Effective Jan. 1, SB3201 amends the Illinois Police Training Act to establish training for all full-time and part-time law enforcement, including corrections officers to interact with autistic individuals.

“Law enforcement will be required to undergo training on autism spectrum disorders. Specifically, law enforcement officers will be required to complete training on autism-informed law enforcement responses, techniques and procedures every three years.”

The intent of the new law is to help police save the lives of people with autism.

These are just two new legislative implements starting next week. There are 291 more. Some greatly beneficial, some redundant. Might do some good to be informed. One definitely does not want to be publicly scorned for referring to someone as an “offender.”

I am not sure what term would best describe a person who offends an offender. A justice-respected individual? A fed up citizen would be more on target.