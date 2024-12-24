MOORE: A Christmas surprise

Christmas night 1776. The American Revolution seemed all but lost. General George Washington and his ragtag Continental Army had suffered months of crushing defeats. Outnumbered, under-equipped and demoralized, they faced the bitter cold of winter with dwindling supplies and fragile hopes.

Across the Delaware River in Trenton, the Hessian mercenaries — German soldiers hired by the British for their discipline and combat prowess —celebrated Christmas, complacent after weeks of quiet. Feared for their ruthlessness, the Hessians never imagined they would be attacked during the Christmas festivities.

But Washington saw an opportunity. On Christmas Day, he resolved to launch a surprise attack on the Hessians, believing that defeating them could alter the war’s course. It was a desperate gamble, fraught with danger. His army, outnumbered and under-supplied, faced not only the Hessians but the risk of failure that could shatter their morale and the cause of liberty itself.

Washington’s strategy was audacious. Under cover of darkness, his army would cross the icy Delaware River, march nine miles to Trenton, and attack the Hessians at dawn. The timing was critical; any delay could spell disaster.

The river was colder than ice. A sudden shift of weight or a misstep on the slick, unsteady boat could send a soldier tumbling into the freezing water. Many of the men couldn’t swim, but miraculously, no one perished in the icy depths, even as several fell overboard and were pulled back to safety.

As they crossed, the weather turned brutal. A fierce storm swept through, bringing rain, sleet and biting winds. Chunks of ice battered the boats, yet the soldiers clung to one another, shivering as they huddled for warmth. Even under these conditions, the terrified horses and the heavy artillery pieces — critical for the coming battle — made it across intact.

Washington remained focused, urging his men forward with steady resolve.

After hours of grueling effort, the army completed the crossing in the early hours of Dec. 26.

Exhausted, they began their march toward Trenton. The storm continued to rage, turning the roads into a muddy quagmire, but the men pressed on, driven by Washington’s belief that this moment could turn the tide of the war.

As dawn broke, they reached Trenton, their breath visible in the icy air as they readied for the fight.

The Hessians, caught off guard and still recovering from their Christmas festivities, were unprepared for the ferocity of the attack. Washington’s forces stormed the town, overwhelming the stunned defenders.

The streets erupted with musket fire as Continental troops surged forward, each soldier driven by the determination to win a decisive victory.

Amid the chaos, Lieutenant James Monroe, just 18 years old and destined to become a future president, led a daring charge to capture a pair of enemy cannons. Despite being struck by a musket ball that tore through his shoulder, Monroe refused to falter, fearlessly rallying his comrades. His bravery inspired the troops to press forward and silence the enemy guns.

As the Hessians scrambled to organize, Continental soldiers burst into a barracks where enemy reinforcements gathered. One soldier, carrying the battered regimental flag, plunged through the doorway and shouted, “This is for liberty!” as his comrades followed, driving the stunned Hessians into surrender.

The shouts of victory echoed through the town, the clash of steel giving way to the cheers of triumph.

By mid-morning, the battle was over, and the streets of Trenton were under American control. Washington’s soldiers exchanged weary smiles and clapped on the back as over 900 Hessian prisoners were marched through the town, their once-feared reputation in tatters.

The British were stunned. News of the defeat spread quickly, forcing them to reassess their belief in an easy victory over the colonies. The Hessians, humiliated and shaken, bore the brunt of the loss.

For the Americans, the victory was transformative — restoring morale and proving that even against overwhelming odds, they could triumph.

Washington’s daring Christmas campaign reminds us that even on days meant for rest and celebration, sometimes extraordinary effort is required.

As many work or take on important responsibilities this Christmas holiday, let us draw inspiration from the bravery and resolve of those who fought for freedom on that fateful night, proving that great deeds can happen even on the most sacred days.