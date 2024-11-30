MAREK: Benefits of staying single

As I was perusing the news online, I found an article on the benefits of staying single. Well, for some of us who are single, be it by a life choice, death of a partner, or divorce, it is something to contemplate from time to time.

Animals often choose a partner only for the breeding season and then both move on, while some animals are joined for life. Obviously, the same is true for the human animal as well. Being in a relationship that aligns with your values, interests and passions offer good ingredients in the choice, but often after a period of time, both, or at least one partner veers from the similarity.

Our society presumes partnerships, be it the common one of man/woman marriage, or today more in gay marriages and non-wedded couples. A couple not married is clearly accepted in today’s society where it was not in the past. So, if one is not married, what are the advantages of not pursuing such a legal relationship?

Relationships can turn toxic for many reasons, and when that happens there can be emotional or even physical abuse. Often the emotional abuse can go both directions. Where there is no legal partnership, drifting apart can be much easier while marriage dissolution can often involve children, assets, support problems or even working relationships that must be undone. We can all list numerous benefits for being a couple. But, let’s look at the advantages of single life.

HAVING COMPLETE AUTONOMY

You can make all your own decisions without regard to another person’s needs or desires.

Pursuing your dreams without having them conform to those of another. That dream can be a desire to travel or to make a choice of an activity that has some danger to it. It can involve changing one’s life to a completely different direction.

Being your own person with your own values, priorities and direction without a collision with those of the partner.

MAKING THE MOST OUT OF YOU OWN TIME

Pursuing your hobbies, watching your TV shows, attending sporting events or museum trips on your own time and your schedule.

Choosing your own social circle without needing to satisfy the needs and desires of a partner. Those social circles can become exclusively your wants and needs.

ENJOYING ALONE TIME

Perhaps one of the most one-way advantages (or disadvantages) is the beauty of the peace and quiet while being alone, be it to create, reminisce, or just unwind without any interference. Loneliness, however, is often a negative for being single, and for those who are somewhat overcome with this form of depression must find a solution as it can be overwhelming.

SPENDING MORE TIME WITH FAMILY OF YOUR CHOICE

There’s no need for equal time with this family or that. It can be your kids and grandkids, siblings or cousins. It might even involve having or not having a pet.

Having a friendly relationship with a person of the opposite sex without the need for romance or without the possible disdain from a life partner. Enjoy the attitudes of the opposite sex and learn from those frank discussions without fear of offending a partner.

DISCOVERING NEW THINGS

Singlehood can be a life-changing adventure into a discovery of one’s self and your own abilities and plans.

Then there is the money. One of the more obvious advantages of singlehood is financial autonomy. You have your income. You know your financial needs, but you do not have to share decisions with anyone. You can decide you do or don’t need life insurance. You can decide if you need and can afford that racy car or even a pickup truck.

One of the biggest disagreements in a partnership is financial. If you go broke alone, you can only blame yourself.

ENJOYING YOUR OWN LIVING SPACE

Be it a house, condo, apartment or a camper on the move, truly you can be as messy or neat as you desire. The decoration is solely yours, be it the color of a wall, the size of a bed, the amount of electronics you have or even the size of your living space itself.

There is no doubt that the amount of time spent outside the partnership can be a major cause of stress to the other partner. The hours you work, the times you play golf, the clubs you join, or associations you make, are all completely up to you. You have more time to pursue a goal or even volunteer your time to a special cause with no criticism.

Ultimately, one must weigh the happiness of these two opposite life styles. Choosing everything the way you want it may seem quite selfish. But you have the right to live life on your own terms. If you don’t relish too much solitude, perhaps a partnership is a necessity in your life. Then join one, but do not be afraid of laying out your most important needs before you tie the bonds.