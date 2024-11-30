JACKSON: We need the optimism of post-Thanksgiving

Give thanks. Eat. Rest. Go shopping. Let the season begin. Thankfully, I will not be in step with that popular process. For the remainder of this spending season, I will wisely do my best to stay out of the way of the professionals.

The day after Thanksgiving is called Black Friday. It is supposed to kick off the holiday shopping season. For some strange feeling, it seems as if it started about a month ago. Possibly about as soon as the last Halloween candy was given away. But, for the traditionalists, Black Friday begins early Friday morning. Thirty years ago, for reasons I don’t quite remember, I was out before sunrise sitting in a parking lot waiting for a shopping center to open. I vowed never to do it again.

Watching a large adrenaline peaked, passionate or mad crowd of people vying to get the first pick of gift items was about as exciting as walking 200 yards to hit a little white ball that fell short of its intended goal. Some people love it. I just don’t get it. The thrill of getting a discount on an item doesn’t outweigh the competition and personalities of several others with the same agenda. I went once. I didn’t participate. I should apologize because I was merely in the way.

While I am thankful for the convenience of being able to shop from home for the fortunate few who have made my list, the concept of Small Business Saturday can be tempting. Even if I can find what I am looking for more conveniently and cheaper elsewhere. The notion of helping to make even the slightest difference closer to my community has an appeal. Maybe just enough to motivate me to buy at least one thing I don’t need.

Besides the obvious convenience of online shopping and free delivery, how Cyber Monday tapped more into our seasonal spending is somewhat puzzling. Cyber spending is an ever-increasing normal. So much so, it has drastically impacted how we shop every day. But it is a holiday thing, competing for Santa’s dollars by offering deeper discounts.

Although I am not in the shopping game, I am a fan. I am rooting for the economic impact to trend upward, to the spirit of the season spreading faster and wider than any pandemic and for all the little believers in Santa to have their wishes come true. And come February, the worry of paying for it is minimal.

To avoid the dilemma of deadweight, I participate at the level of thoughtfulness. Because I truly believe it is the thought that counts, like Santa, I count the times during the past year I was thought of. That itself, easily and significantly reduces the size of my Santa list. And my February amount due.

To those who find joy in this part of the season, I wish you luck, success, safety and a quick recovery of your sanity. I hope the highlight of your endeavors is avoiding realizing the deadweight loss of giving by seeing the appreciation of each gift by every recipient.

We have experienced and survived a lot this year. We need the optimism of post-Thanksgiving Day. It signals the beginning of the next season. Bring on the music, lights and decorations, parades, shopping and snow.

Please enjoy the next few weeks. Before you know it, we’ll be making improbable promises to do better.