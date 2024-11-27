MOORE: Thanksgiving yesterday and today

Thanksgiving, as we celebrate it today, owes its place on the calendar to Abraham Lincoln, who established it as a national holiday during the Civil War.

On Oct. 3, 1863, Lincoln issued a proclamation designating the last Thursday of November as a day of “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.” The evolution of this holiday — from Lincoln’s wartime declaration to the traditions we know today — is a fascinating journey through American history.

Sarah Josepha Hale, a devout Christian, was a driving force behind making Thanksgiving a national holiday. For decades, she campaigned tirelessly, believing that a unified day of gratitude to God would strengthen the nation’s moral fabric and foster a sense of shared purpose among Americans.

Hale saw Thanksgiving as an opportunity for spiritual reflection and familial harmony, which she thought could help heal the divisions of her time. She wrote to five presidents advocating for the holiday, but Abraham Lincoln finally heeded her call during the Civil War.

While Hale’s vision of Thanksgiving emphasized praising God and family unity, it primarily overlooked Native American peoples, whose interactions with settlers were central to the holiday’s origins.

By Lincoln’s time, the story of Native Americans assisting Pilgrims at Plymouth had already become a symbolic part of Thanksgiving mythology. Still, it was romanticized and stripped of the realities of Native struggles and conflicts with settlers and was contrasted with ongoing violence, including the war against American Indian tribes in the West.

There’s little evidence that Lincoln celebrated Thanksgiving grandly, as the Civil War demanded his full attention.

Thanksgiving quickly took root in the North, especially in states that had long observed similar harvest festivals.

In the South, the holiday was slow to gain traction, as lingering resentments from the Civil War kept many Southerners from embracing what some saw as a Yankee holiday.

Thanksgiving during this period often focused on religious observances and community gatherings. Meals might include regional staples like venison, oysters or ham. The holiday had yet to coalesce around turkey, stuffing or cranberry sauce.

The modern Thanksgiving menu took shape over decades:

By the late 19th century, turkey was becoming a centerpiece, partly due to its size (perfect for feeding large families) and its association with abundance. Sarah Josepha Hale’s writings also popularized turkey as the ideal Thanksgiving dish.

Stuffing, or “dressing,” was a practical accompaniment that older European traditions of filling roasted birds with bread, herbs and vegetables.

Cranberries are native to North America and were consumed by Native Americans and colonists alike. Cranberry sauce gained popularity after Ocean Spray introduced canned cranberry sauce in 1912, making it a staple on Thanksgiving tables.

The holiday became widely celebrated after World War II, as America emerged as an economic powerhouse. The postwar boom emphasized family, prosperity and tradition, which Thanksgiving embodied perfectly.

The spread of suburban life and mass media — including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and televised football games — cemented the holiday’s cultural prominence.

Thanksgiving’s origins are deeply intertwined with the displacement and suffering of Native Americans, a legacy that remains both painful and difficult to reconcile.

For many Indigenous communities, Thanksgiving is observed as a National Day of Mourning, a time to honor the losses endured by their ancestors and to reflect on the ongoing challenges faced by Native peoples today. This dual perspective invites all Americans to engage with the holiday’s complex history— acknowledging its painful truths while embracing the opportunity it offers for gratitude and reflection.

I don’t think that gratitude erases the past, but it does allow us to carry its lessons forward.

Recognizing the hardships of history can deepen our understanding of what Thanksgiving means today.

We can simultaneously focus on what unites us, while learning from a history we cannot change, and also committing ourselves to ensuring such injustices are never repeated.

While the holiday has evolved in ways he could never have imagined, its core message endures. Gratitude remains a powerful force.

As we gather this Thanksgiving, let us give thanks for what we have and reflect on the past with humility and a commitment to learning from it. In doing so, we honor the full breadth of the holiday’s meaning: a time for remembering, understanding and coming together with gratitude and grace.