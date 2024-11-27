JOYCE: Giving thanks for extra resolve this holiday season

I have written in this space in previous years the many ways I am thankful as we come together and celebrate our blessings this holiday season. I want to reflect on being thankful for our people’s resolve this year.

We honor the resolve and selfless sacrifice our military veterans make each November on Veterans Day. I joined former Gov. Pat Quinn and other dedicated servants at the Kankakee County Museum for a solemn and heartfelt service, thanking the men and women who protect our freedoms.

My father-in-law, Don Scott, served in three wars, spent 20 years in the Army and then many decades after dedicated to supporting and honoring veterans. The Illinois Veterans Project is a powerful set of stories from veterans so we can learn from and appreciate their bravery for generations to come. You can do your part by visiting ilsos.gov/veteranshistoryproject.

Diabetes is a terrible disease affecting many Illinoisans, testing their resolve. On World Diabetes Day Nov. 14, we drew attention to the challenges people face with diabetes and encourage you to explore your risk and resources available at insulinhelp.org.

I am thankful for the continuing resolve of our state leadership to make investments in the needs of our region.

Many of us enjoy bountiful meals with our beloved family and friends on Thanksgiving. But hunger remains a major challenge for communities in the 40th Senate District and across Illinois. We are resolved to help find answers.

A second round of state funding is available through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for an important program under the Illinois Grocery Initiative: the New Stores in Food Deserts Grant Program. People need fresh food options close to home, but our local grocery stores need financial help to meet the needs.

This grant money will help stores build new locations or renovate existing ones, and they can qualify for help paying for employee wages, utility and food inventory costs and more. We are teaming with DCEO to encourage stores in our area to apply for this funding and help us bring more fresh food at affordable prices to our communities.

I joined with State Rep. Anthony DeLuca and the Illinois Department of Transportation to announce a major resurfacing project on Illinois Route 53 that connects Will County. There are some short-term adjustments for drivers while this work is completed, but this construction will be completed in December and create many benefits for local drivers, families and businesses.

I am thankful to have received the strong support in the Nov. 5 election for another term as state senator. We finished our fall veto session in Springfield earlier this month considering a variety of measures that we dealt with earlier this year. You can follow other action we took at the General Assembly’s website: ilga.gov/.

I urge you to contact me anytime I can help: 708-756-0882, or at senatorpatrickjoyce.com/. I will continue to share the latest news on my website and on my Facebook page.