JACKSON: Thanksgiving made its way to the top as favorite holiday

If this year’s election was the most important one in our history, this year’s Thanksgiving Day could also be considered the most important one in our history. As a nation, despite internal conflicts and widening ideologies, we have an awful lot to be thankful for. Things have been and could get worse.

Thankfully, we are not at war. While the defense of our sovereign soil and foreign interests warrants keeping a vigilant military stationed across the globe, we do not have any troops actively engaged in battle. While continuing to fund military efforts to support our allies may be a source of disgruntlement, it is still preferable to sacrificing American lives. We can turn on the news without expecting to hear a military casualty update. We are relatively safe and should be thankful for and to those in service to ensure our domestic tranquility.

Although things could be better economically, nationally, we are arguably trending in the right direction. As an optimist, things are looking up. The current U.S. economy has been described as strong, even if the price of a gallon of gas and a dozen eggs remains a thorn in many budgets. Currently, there is no pending financial crisis and an even brighter day has been promised. Certainly, we want better, but the revenue projections of our top industries from health care to housing are not in crisis mode. No one is panicking.

We can be thankful that we will generate more millionaires and billionaires, even if we may not be joining those exclusive clubs. OK, maybe we can save that one for April Fool’s Day.

As we prepare to say goodbye to another year, we can be thankful that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was declared almost two years ago and has not returned to unmanageable levels. We can give thanks that we survived it. And be appreciative that we can look forward to the normal aches, pains, ailments, injuries and mishaps that come with everyday living. And for those discomforts that we cause.

On a personal note, Thanksgiving Day used to be my least favorite holiday. It was always a challenge to engage in an environment where you were supposed to manufacture appreciation for something you didn’t. The tradition of overindulging in food and beverages did not help. The thought of what would we be eating the following week always lingered. But somehow with time, the holiday has made its way to the top. I can only guess it is because I have learned that I have a lot to be thankful for. Age has a way of teaching.

Foremost, I am thankful that I have made it to the last quarter. And that so far in this game called life, it appears to be my best quarter. Physically, I can still function unassisted. I am able to do the things that bring me pleasure and personal fulfillment. Although it may be debatable, mentally I can, too. When you are able to think independently, some may consider that a disability.

Decluttering is now my ongoing motivation. My circle of associations may be getting smaller, but it is exponentially better, stronger and more meaningful. I can give thanks to finally learning a few truths. Less can be more. The smallest things can bring the biggest joys. Doing nothing can be everything. All I have is enough. Of all the things I have to be grateful for, the biggest thanks I will give is that I am still here.

To everyone, I hope that whatever stage of life you may be, you can find a reason to be thankful. Safely eat, drink, be merry, and give thanks.

Have a thankful Thanksgiving.