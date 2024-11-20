MOORE: Dream of holidays

As the holiday season heats up and the smell of roasted turkey and pumpkin pie fills the air, it’s easy to get caught up in the magic of the season — and just as easy to let your dreams slip into the background.

Between family gatherings, festive celebrations and endless to-do lists, the holidays can feel like both a time of joy and a reminder of what you haven’t yet achieved. But what if this season could be the spark to reignite your fire for your dreams?

The holidays are distracting. There’s shopping to do, meals to prepare and social media posts showing everyone else’s highlight reels. That can leave you comparing your progress to others and wondering if you’ve fallen behind. But here’s the thing — the holidays aren’t about competing; they’re about connection, reflection and renewal. And that goes for your dreams, too.

Think about the power of this time of year. Latch onto the holiday spirit, express gratitude, reflect on where you’ve been, and just as importantly, set your sights on where you’re headed.

What about that book you’re writing, the weight you’re losing or the business you started that hasn’t quite taken off yet? Now is not the time to hold back. Wake up a little earlier, stay up a little later — don’t let your dreams take a holiday break only to resurface as New Year’s resolutions. Keep the fire burning.

Let the warmth of the season fuel your ambitions. Let the love and laughter of family remind you why you’re chasing your dreams in the first place. Let the joy of giving inspire you to give your all in pursuit of your goals.

Even history’s greatest dreamers didn’t take the holidays off when their vision was on the line. In the winter of 1879, Thomas Edison worked tirelessly at his lab in Menlo Park, perfecting the electric light bulb. His assistants reported working through snowstorms and late into the night by lamplight. The breakthrough came on New Year’s Eve when his bulb successfully burned for over 13 hours, proving it was commercially viable.

Edison later said, “Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration.”

His dedication reminds us that even in the season of comfort, a little extra effort can lead to monumental breakthroughs.

Of course, no one wants to become a workaholic. Ebenezer Scrooge learned the hard way that all work and no play leads to misery, though his ghostly intervention came at Christmastime. Thanksgiving reminds us of balance. Gratitude is as much about appreciating where you are as it is about striving for more.

Here are a few ways to stay motivated while savoring the season:

1. Reflect: Take a moment to look back — not to beat yourself up, but to celebrate the progress you’ve made. Even small steps matter.

2. Write down your dreams: Grab a notebook and jot down your biggest aspirations. Putting them on paper makes them more real.

3. Visualize success: As you sip on cider or watch the leaves fall, close your eyes and imagine achieving your goals. What does it look like? How will it feel?

4. Share your passion: Talk about your dreams with family and friends who support you. Their encouragement can spark new ideas or give you a much-needed boost.

5. Set a small goal before the new year: Don’t wait for Jan. 1 to start fresh. Take one small, actionable step toward your goal now.

The holidays are the perfect reminder that life combines work and play, effort and joy, dreaming and doing. As you prepare your Thanksgiving plans —whether it’s organizing a menu, tidying up the house, or coordinating with loved ones — take a moment to prepare for your goals.

Just like a well-thought-out meal comes together with care and attention, your dreams need thoughtful planning and action to thrive. Let the spirit of the season inspire you to dream bigger and work harder.

Gratitude and ambition go hand in hand. Some might argue that being happy with what you have might stifle your drive to achieve more. But think of an athlete who cherishes every victory while relentlessly training for the next one.

Here’s to chasing your dreams as fiercely as you chase seconds on pumpkin pie.