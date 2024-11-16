MAREK: Representing an awful person

I remember when Richard Speck killed the nurses in Chicago. I was living there and in law school at the time. I remember contemplating who would agree to represent such an evil man. Did a lawyer have to represent these kinds of criminals?

Then along came John Wayne Gacy, an even more heinous murderer. While he was finally arrested on Dec. 21, 1978, clearly, he had been murdering young boys for years. Gacy had done time in prison years before for sodomy of a teenager in Iowa. Even though sentenced to 10 years, he was paroled in two.

His life was more than weird. In 1978, only months before his arrest, he was photographed with First Lady Rosalynn Carter when he was the organizer of a Constitution Day Parade in Chicago.

But that December, Gacy was arrested and his home searched. Eventually the police found 29 bodies of young men buried on his property and in the crawl space of his home. Gacy admitted that he had killed many more and disposed of their bodies in the Des Plaines River.

It took another year plus to get a conviction, and Gacy was sentenced to death on March 13, 1980. And then the real lawyering began. The death penalty was in full swing in Illinois until Gov. George Ryan struck down the penalty and reduced those so sentenced to life without parole. Meanwhile those opposed to the death penalty found this case to be the ultimate test. Could a man this bad be spared death?

In the mid-1970s, as a public defender in Iroquois, I was assigned to a murder case of a white farmer in Iroquois County. All three defendants were African-Americans. The prejudice was everywhere. As the attorney for one of the men, I received death threats, letters of condemnation and verbal attacks in the court houses. The ultimate not guilty verdict for my client was correct in my opinion, but that did not change the verbal attacks I received.

With that as a background, I was fascinated with an article in the Illinois Bar Journal this past month. It was the story of a female attorney from Chicago, Karen Conti, who agreed to represent Gacy in post-conviction reviews of his sentence. It was totally clear that the conviction would not be overturned. They had the right guy, but was the sentence of death appropriate?

Conti started on the file with her husband around the fall of 1993. She was not the first to bring multiple motions for Gacy in those 15 years, but the last. She met with Gacy multiple times in prison and filed motions to strike the death penalty. She was a firm advocate of abolishing the death penalty, but this was well before our Governor took such action. Based on her belief that the death penalty was wrong in every case, she felt no moral problem with helping this awful man.

Others, however, were not so kind. Some 30 years later, Conti shared the full story of the seven months she spent in such close contact with the killer. One of her quotes is, “Had I not gone down to Menard Correctional Center to look evil in the eye, I never would have taken the case, take on the things that challenge you, that are outside your wheelhouse. It makes you a better person and a better lawyer.”

Many members of the public lashed out at the lawyers taking this final run, especially Conti as the only female that ever represented Gacy. The firm got a bomb threat, her house had ketchup dumped all over her front porch, and she even had judges reprimand her for “making a mockery of the system.” She had clients who were offended by her taking the case who complained that he, this evil man, was taking priority over their cases.

While the article was quite complete, I learned that she had written a book titled “Killing Time with John Wayne Gacy.” I ordered it and read it quite quickly. It was more than I expected. The intimate details of Gacy as a human, as a killer, as a sex offender went beyond description. A case such as this would make 90% of the lawyers walk straight away. Yet she stuck it out and even went to the penitentiary on the day he was executed, May 10, 1994.

Life has repaid Karen Conti for her devotion and strength of defending such a man from execution. She has gotten her own radio show, has taught in law schools and now an author. Praise for her book has come from acclaimed author Scott Turow, numerous law professors, and even from Robert Shapiro, a member of the Dream Team that defended O.J. Simpson.

The stories of this man went on for years. Hollywood actor Jack Merrill revealed that he was taken hostage by Gacy and raped in 1978, but he was released and allowed to live. He had chosen for years not to reveal this terrible act for his own reasons.

All of us lawyers have clients who are innocent and some who are totally guilty. But representation is about fairness to the system, the victim and the defendant accused of a crime. I have opposed the death penalty for years, not because it is simple to merely erase the life of a terrible person, but to protect so many who have been wrongfully imprisoned until things like DNA and science have shown that they were not the killer.

It is one thing to be released from prison under such circumstances, but those who were executed are gone.